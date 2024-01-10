A beginner in stock market? Here's a step-by-step guide to open your first Demat account
The world of stocks is more accessible than ever, and one of the key tools for your journey is the Demat account. Owning shares without a Demat account would be like carrying around gold coins in a paper bag – inconvenient and prone to risk.
Investing in the stock market can be a daunting prospect for beginners. Terms like "bulls" and "bears," "bid" and "ask," and the ever-changing ticker tapes can send shivers down anyone's spine. But fear not, aspiring investor! The world of stocks is more accessible than ever, and one of the key tools for your journey is the Demat account.