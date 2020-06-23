Tips on how to make the most of your car insurance during flooding this monsoon

However, a few precautions can help you get over the problem. If your car is submerged, wait for the water to recede and don’t try to start the car. Inform the insurer about the situation and ask it to suggest the next steps. “In such cases, an insurance company could ask you to tow the vehicle to the closest garage in its network for inspection," said Datta. Unless you have a roadside assistance cover as part of the policy or as an add-on, you would need to bear the cost of towing the car to the garage.