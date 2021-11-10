As vaccination ramps up and tourism restrictions ease, most of us are itching to start travelling again. In a joint survey conducted by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, 85% Indian respondents said they are keen to travel in the last quarter of this year. Demand for international travel is high. About 77% respondents wanted to take a foreign trip during the said period.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, corroborated the trend. “We have seen a jump of over 50% in international travel bookings as compared to January-March 2021. The year-end period will grow demand for international destinations further as we are seeing advance bookings for the Christmas week. This indicates the underlying pent-up travel demand and the growing sentiment among travellers to venture out for leisure travel."

Pitti said that revenge travel is driving this demand in the segment. “People are willing to spend extra on travel right now since they haven’t been able to travel for the past year and a half. We have also witnessed an increase in bookings for business class tickets."

However, emotion-driven splurging is never a good idea for your financial health.

Here are some tips that will help you plan a cost-efficient vacation.

Rental homes vs hotels: Holiday rental homes are gradually picking up in India because they provide lesser-crowded spaces as safety is a top priority for travellers amid the pandemic. They are attractive from a price point as well.

Mint’s research showed that booking a bed and breakfast (B&B) from platforms like Airbnb, MakeMyTrip and Goibibo can save you about 20-30% over a hotel on accommodation cost. You can choose a vacation rental home that gives you additional services of a functional kitchen and an in-house chef and they cost up to 10% less compared to hotels.

View Full Image Mint

If you book longer stays of 20 or more days, holiday rental homes reduce their rent further and bring down the total cost by 10-15%. For those looking for work-from-vacation options, holiday rentals are hands down a cheaper option. For instance, a 3-star hotel in Calangute, Goa, for a month-long stay will cost you nearly ₹1 lakh, whereas a home rental in the same locality and providing the same amenities will cost you about ₹60,000.

International travel currently expensive: Direct flights to France, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Maldives and the UK, among other countries, have started for fully vaccinated Indians. However, airfare for most of the popular travel destinations such as Paris, London, Nairobi etc., are 10-35% expensive compared to pre-covid period. This surge could be attributed to pent-up demand and limited flight options. “A lot of people are undertaking leisure trips as international travel has started to open up after a long span. This is leading to a temporary rise in demand and prices due to limited flights and certain restrictions," said Pitti. You can pick international destinations like Dubai and Maldives for cheaper airfare. These were among the first international destinations to open for Indian travellers and hence prices across accommodation, conveyance and leisure have stabilized.

Pitti said fares would stabilize for other destinations as well in the coming months. “The availability of more flights and seats will help in meeting the demand and reduce the airfares in the time to come," he said.

Save on forex: Travellers often miss out on accounting forex costs while budgeting for overseas trip. A recent study conducted by money transfer company Wise revealed that before the pandemic, Indian travellers spent about ₹4,200 crore in foreign exchange fees in 2019 alone. Of this amount, ₹2,400 crore was hidden in exchange rate markups.

Different payment modes of credit or debit cards, forex cards and cash involve a variety of charges that can add up through the course of your trip if not planned ahead (see graphic). For instance, every time you swipe a credit or debit card overseas, it attracts double charges of foreign transaction fee and currency conversion fee that can add up to 5% on each transaction. Using cash for all transactions too has its own challenges. Carrying a huge amount to avoid converting repeatedly is not only inconvenient but also unsafe. There’s a cost involved every time you exchange over an exchange kiosk or withdraw from an ATM. However, up to 20% of the total spending budget you set should be in cash as it comes handy.

When converting cash, Rashmi Satpute, country manager India, Wise, warned against too-good-to-be-true deals like ‘zero commission’ as they are marred by unfavourable exchange rates. “Travellers should look for exchange rates that are closest to the mid-market rate as presented on Google/Reuters."

It would be prudent to exchange cash in local currency of the country you are visiting before the trip starts as exchange kiosks at airports offer poor exchange rates.

Satpute added that a traveller should always use local currency to transact. “When you swipe your debit or credit card or withdraw money from an ATM abroad, the machine asks if you want to pay in INR or in the local currency. This is called dynamic currency conversion (DCC) and it’s a complete rip-off. It may seem smart to pay in rupees, but these machines offer worse exchange rates than the average bank," she said.

A prepaid forex card is the cheapest medium to transact overseas. Forex cards offered by BookMyForex and Niyo come with zero reloading fee and offer transparent and competitive exchange rates.

“Niyo global card can be reloaded in INR easily through NEFT, RTGS and IMPS. The card is on the Visa platform, hence it is accepted widely and all currency exchanges happen at Visa exchange rate. International ATM withdrawals, however, involve a small convenience fee of over ₹100 after adding taxes," said Vinay Bagri, co-founder and CEO, Niyo.

Forex cards offered by banks involve forex mark-up and reloading fees.

For frequent travellers, it is better to buy a multi-currency forex card to avoid paying cross-currency charges when travelling to different countries. For instance, if you use an INR to EUR card in the US, there will be a cross-conversion charge of about 3% on the transaction amount.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.