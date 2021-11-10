Tips to save money on a foreign holiday

Different payment modes of credit or debit cards, forex cards and cash involve a variety of charges that can add up through the course of your trip if not planned ahead (see graphic). For instance, every time you swipe a credit or debit card overseas, it attracts double charges of foreign transaction fee and currency conversion fee that can add up to 5% on each transaction. Using cash for all transactions too has its own challenges. Carrying a huge amount to avoid converting repeatedly is not only inconvenient but also unsafe. There’s a cost involved every time you exchange over an exchange kiosk or withdraw from an ATM. However, up to 20% of the total spending budget you set should be in cash as it comes handy.

