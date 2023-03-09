Tips to save money on hotel bookings this holiday season

You can also sign up for membership or loyalty programmes offered by different chain hotels. As you accumulate loyalty or reward points with every booking, you can use them to pay for future bookings. But as with any offer, do remember to read the terms and conditions for these loyalty programmes. For instance, certain properties (or brands) of a hotel chain may not be eligible for earning loyalty points. In which case, bookings made at such properties may not fetch you any points. Also, watch out for blackout dates – certain dates (festivals and peak season) on which no offers and promotions apply as these are high-demand days for hotels.

