Tired of pesky calls? Soon 160 prefix for calls from banks, brokers, insurers, NBFCs, other service providers
Calls coming from government and regulators should have the prefix of 1600 and financial entities regulated by RBI, SEBI, PFRDA and IRDA should have the prefix of 1601, Department of Telecommunications said
In order to crack down on pesky calls and SMSes, the department of telecom (DoT) has decided to allocate a separate number series — 160 — exclusively for service and transactional voice calls, as per Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), 2018, reported Business Line.