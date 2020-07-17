CBDT refunds 71,229 cr to over 21 lakh taxpayers so far during Covid-19

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds worth ₹71,229 crore in more than 21.24 lakh cases upto 11 July, 2020, to help taxpayers with liquidity during coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Friday. A decision in this regard was taken on 8 April, 2020 when the government decided to issue pending income tax refunds at the earliest.

Income tax refunds amounting to ₹24,603 crore have been issued in 19.79 lakh cases to taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹46,626 crore in 1.45 lakh cases have been issued to taxpayers during Covid-19.

"It is stated that the government has laid great emphasis on providing tax related services to the taxpayers without any hassles and is aware that during these difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic, many of the taxpayers are waiting to see that their tax demands and refunds reach finality as quickly as possible," the Ministry of Finance said.

"It is further emphasized that all the refund related cleaning up of the tax demands are being taken up on priority and is likely to be completed by 31st August, 2020. Also, all applications for rectifications and for giving effect to appeal orders are to be uploaded on the ITBA. It has been decided to do all the work of rectification and appeal effect on ITBA only

"It is reiterated that taxpayers, for quick processing of their refunds, should provide immediate response to the emails of I-T Department. A quick response from the taxpayer in this regard would facilitate the I-T Department to process their refunds expeditiously. Many taxpayers have submitted their responses electronically for rectification, appeal effects or tax credits. These are being attended to in a time bound manner. All refunds have been issued online and directly into the bank accounts of the taxpayers," the ministry said.

