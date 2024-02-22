To be or not to be: How you can let go of the reins to the family business

The ‘sticky baton’ syndrome is mostly associated with family business, especially when the first generation of seniors who have built the foundation of the business have to step down from the titular CXO position. Often, they continue to remain de facto mentors in practice and influence the business. At the other end of the spectrum, certain families set an age of retirement and start the process well in advance to ensure a smooth transition. In such cases, the mindset and attitude of each generation of senior members towards grooming their next set of leaders starts from an early age. They see each other as equals and leaders rather than separated by hierarchy, which will provide immense confidence to both generations and encourage the next generation to be mature, responsible, and equal partners.