Your 20s are a time of self-discovery, adventure, and, for many, financial confusions. As you navigate the complexities of adulthood, one crucial question looms large during multiple occasions: to borrow or not to borrow? This financial crossroads can significantly impact your future, making it essential to weigh the pros and cons before making any decisions. Before diving into the decision-making process, it's crucial to understand the borrowing landscape. In your 20s, you may encounter various borrowing options, from student loans and digital credit to personal loans and car financing. Each avenue serves a specific purpose, and your decision should align with your current financial situation and future goals.

Pros of Borrowing in Your 20s:

Building Credit Score: Responsible borrowing is an excellent way to build a positive credit history. A good credit score is invaluable for future endeavors, such as buying a home or securing favorable interest rates on loans. Starting early and managing debt responsibly can set a solid foundation for your financial future.

Fund for Emergency: Having savings is crucial, especially for emergencies. However, sometimes unexpected expenses can exceed our savings or occur before we've built up enough of a safety net. In such cases, having access to credit can be a lifeline. It allows you to cover immediate needs or unexpected costs without depleting your savings entirely.

Investing in Education: One of the most common reasons young adults borrow in their 20s is to invest in education. Student loans can open doors to opportunities that may not be available otherwise, leading to increased earning potential in the long run. However, it's vital to borrow wisely and consider future repayment challenges.

Cons of Borrowing in Your 20s:

Debt Accumulation: One of the most significant risks associated with borrowing is the potential for debt accumulation. Excessive debt can hinder your ability to achieve financial goals and limit your financial freedom.

Interest Costs: Borrowing comes with a cost in the form of interest. Whether it's student loan interest, or other financing charges, the money spent on interest payments could be used for more productive purposes. Understanding the true cost of borrowing is essential to making informed financial decisions.

To navigate the financial crossroads of borrowing in your 20s, consider the following steps:

Assess Your Goals: Clearly define your short-term and long-term financial goals. Understand the role borrowing plays in achieving these goals and prioritise accordingly.

Budget Wisely: Create a realistic budget that accounts for your income, expenses, and debt obligations. This will help you determine how much you can afford to borrow without compromising your financial stability.

Educate Yourself: Take the time to understand the terms and conditions of any loan or credit agreement. Be aware of interest rates, repayment schedules, and potential penalties. Knowledge is key to making informed decisions.

In your 20s, the decision to borrow or not is a pivotal moment that can shape your financial future. While responsible borrowing can be a valuable tool for achieving goals, it's crucial to approach it with caution and a clear understanding of the potential consequences. By assessing your goals, budgeting wisely, and exploring alternatives, you can navigate this financial crossroads and set yourself on a path toward long-term financial success.

Sonali Jindal is COO and Co-founder, RING.

