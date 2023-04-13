Should you buy a new car or just use ride-hailing apps?1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Should you buy a car or use ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola? The answer depends on factors such as how much you commute and how much you are willing to spend. Buying a car has a huge upfront cost, including the downpayment, EMIs, maintenance, insurance and fuel costs. Using ride-hailing apps can also be costly due to high per-km fares and surge pricing. Owning a car becomes more economical if you travel more than 20 km a day, but ride-hailing may be cheaper if you travel less. Buying a used car and negotiating a better loan deal can also help save costs.
A car. A house. And a fat bank balance. That is what aspirations are all about, at least for most people. And in these days when the preference is for personal mobility, owning a car definitely makes sense. But, with inflation eating into your savings and fuel prices continuing to soar almost daily, one question remains. Should you buy a car or get around using ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola? That answer largely depends on these factors: How much do you commute daily and how much are you willing to spend on the new vehicle? And, is owning a car cheaper than a cab ride?