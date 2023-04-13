Should you buy a new car or just use ride-hailing apps?

A car. A house. And a fat bank balance. That is what aspirations are all about, at least for most people. And in these days when the preference is for personal mobility, owning a car definitely makes sense. But, with inflation eating into your savings and fuel prices continuing to soar almost daily, one question remains. Should you buy a car or get around using ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola? That answer largely depends on these factors: How much do you commute daily and how much are you willing to spend on the new vehicle? And, is owning a car cheaper than a cab ride?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}