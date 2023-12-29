To Fix Your Food Budget, Trim the Waste
Imani Moise , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Dec 2023, 01:26 PM IST
SummaryTo rein in your spending, don’t shop for a version of yourself that doesn’t exist.
WSJ’s Personal Finance team presents a series on how to fix your financial life in 2024. Last in our series: tackling the tricky subject of food budgets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less