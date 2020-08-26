To help businesses, HSBC launches one-stop solution for multiple payment options

HSBC India on Wednesday introduced Omni Collect — a one-stop solution to provide multiple payment options on single platform. The aim is to simplify the way businesses collect payments through various digital modes. With this, the businesses can offer various digital payment modes to their customers. It also helps them with a comprehensive view of their collections. "With single API connectivity, HSBC will be able to support both in-store as well as online purchases across multiple providers," the bank said in a statement.

Some of key features of Omni Collect are — 1) Centralised digital collections management, 2) Integrated collections solution with partnered aggregators, 3) Real-time connectivity via API for immediate collection and transaction status enquiry, 4) A comprehensive report including Customer Reference number (Order ID) and transaction amount, 4) Data of all transactions (card/mobile wallet, etc.).

Advanced Travel Partners International (ATPI), is HSBC India’s first client to go live with Omni Collect solution and has started receiving payments through the online payment gateway. "Omni Collect will definitely help our multinational clients to enable contactless payments through online payment option using cards." Captain A.S Khuman, chairman ATPI, India said.

Commenting on Omni Collect, Siddharth Rungta, head of global liquidity and cash management, HSBC India said: "While businesses gear up for recovery amidst COVID-19 challenges, adapting to change quickly is the need of the hour. Continuing our quest to help build smarter businesses, automate everyday operations, enhance client experience, and proactively help businesses transition from paper to digital, we are pleased to launch Omni Collect, an important addition to our electronic receivables solution suite."

The solution is also available in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

