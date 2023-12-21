Tokenisation: RBI expands the scope to cards issuing banks. Details here
The tokenisation services so far were provided through merchants. RBI on Wednesday issued a notification to announce that CoFT will now be enabled directly through card issuing banks & institutions.
In order to make digital payments more secure, safe and sound, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now enabled card-on-file tokenisation (CoFT) through card issuing banks and institutions.
