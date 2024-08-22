No CVV for payments on tokenised cards. Is your money safe?
Summary
- Banks are increasingly allowing payments on tokenized cards without requiring the CVV. While this speeds up transactions, it raises concerns about security. We explore how this affects the safety of saved cards and what steps consumers can take to protect themselves
Mumbai-based Sanchit Jain was aghast when his credit card payment on an e-commerce website was successful despite keying in the wrong CVV. Concerned about the security of his card payments, Jain wrote to ICICI Bank, his credit card issuer, seeking clarification.