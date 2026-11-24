In September, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its final order in the Growpital matter, directing the agricultural investment platform to issue refunds with 12% interest.
The platform raised ₹192.88 crore from 5,208 investors for farm projects, promising projected returns of 10% to 18.5%. Investors became partners in limited liability partnerships and received units. Investigations found that Growpital's operators pooled and managed the money on behalf of investors, who had no day-to-day control over its deployment. The regulator therefore classified the arrangement as a collective investment scheme operating without registration.