Look closer, and each design rests on a gap. The property is held by a limited liability partnership or a private company with fewer than 200 members, so there is no public issue. The pool remains below ₹50 crore, so it does not need to register as a small and medium real estate investment trust. Some tokens are described as interest-bearing loan units, bringing them under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, enforced by state governments. The building is overseen by a state real estate regulator, which monitors promoters, not small investors. The app’s trading screen looks like an exchange, but it is not one. Each piece may stand on its own.