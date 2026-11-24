In September, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its final order in the Growpital matter, directing the agricultural investment platform to issue refunds with 12% interest.
In September, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its final order in the Growpital matter, directing the agricultural investment platform to issue refunds with 12% interest.
The platform raised ₹192.88 crore from 5,208 investors for farm projects, promising projected returns of 10% to 18.5%. Investors became partners in limited liability partnerships and received units. Investigations found that Growpital's operators pooled and managed the money on behalf of investors, who had no day-to-day control over its deployment. The regulator therefore classified the arrangement as a collective investment scheme operating without registration.
The platform raised ₹192.88 crore from 5,208 investors for farm projects, promising projected returns of 10% to 18.5%. Investors became partners in limited liability partnerships and received units. Investigations found that Growpital's operators pooled and managed the money on behalf of investors, who had no day-to-day control over its deployment. The regulator therefore classified the arrangement as a collective investment scheme operating without registration.
It was called a partnership, but in practice it was a pooled scheme. That lesson applies far beyond farming.
India has been down this road before. In the 1990s, teak and plantation schemes fell between company, banking and securities law, prompting the SEBI (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations, 1999. Pearls Agrotech Corp. Ltd promised land to nearly six crore 60 million savers. Refunds are still being made, a decade after the Supreme Court intervened.
The same old trick
The latest version of this promise is on our phones. Tokenized real estate lets you buy a share of an office or warehouse for ₹5,000 or ₹10,000. A token represents a square foot, sometimes less. Rent appears on your screen, and resale is just a click away.
Look closer, and each design rests on a gap. The property is held by a limited liability partnership or a private company with fewer than 200 members, so there is no public issue. The pool remains below ₹50 crore, so it does not need to register as a small and medium real estate investment trust. Some tokens are described as interest-bearing loan units, bringing them under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, enforced by state governments. The building is overseen by a state real estate regulator, which monitors promoters, not small investors. The app’s trading screen looks like an exchange, but it is not one. Each piece may stand on its own.
The investor bears the risk of these gaps. The title may be held by a trust or a company, and the platform often sets the valuation. Exiting depends on another buyer appearing on the same app. If the platform closes, access to the ownership record may disappear with it. There is no grievance forum designed for small token holders.
Tokens per se are not the danger. Sebi is keenly working on tokenizing debt instruments. Under its Demat 2.0 pilot with the Reserve Bank of India, tokenized corporate bonds were issued this September. Fractional ownership, too, can broaden access. The concern is the unregulated wrapper. That needs to be addressed on three fronts.
First, focus on substance, not labels. The Growpital order shows how Sebi assesses a structure. A brief public note outlining the four tests for a collective investment scheme, with token examples, would help platforms understand where they stand before raising a rupee.
Second, surveillance efforts should follow the money and the message. Escrow banks and payment gateways see the inflows first, while app stores, social media and financial influencers carry the pitch. Requiring any app that pools investor money to display its registration—or clearly state that it has none—would go a long way. Regulations have already restricted regulated entities from associating with unregistered financial influencers. Extending that approach to advertising unregistered pooled products is a natural next step.
Third, create one window across regulators. Through the Financial Stability and Development Council, a joint early-warning desk, including state authorities under the deposits law, could monitor app stores and advertisements. A shared, searchable list of registered platforms would help every investor.
Remember the key questions
Awareness is where it all comes together. Investor protection funds, exchanges, depositories, and the National Institute of Securities Markets already reach millions. A single message, available in every Indian language, can travel on the same apps as the tokens. Before buying a square foot on a screen, check TREES.
Title: Whose name is on the deed?
Regulator: Who supervises the platform? A fancy product name doesn’t mean it will fulfil the regulatory expectations.
Escrow: Where is my money held?
Exit: Who will buy it back, and at what price?
Source: Does the return come from rent or from new investors?
One more check matters: how does the platform handle grievances? Look for a named grievance officer, a stated response time, and a clear escalation path. Investors in regulated entities can use the complaints redress system under the relevant regulatory framework. An unregistered token holder has only consumer commissions, civil courts, or the police.
The teak schemes taught us to ask these questions. The tokens ask us to remember them.
Sunil Kadam is a former executive director at Sebi and V. Shunmugam is a partner at MCQube.