Too many funds in your portfolio will defeat the purpose of diversification

While the funds you have chosen are quality funds, a couple of them have been slipping or there are better alternatives around. Stop SIP in ABSL Frontline Equity and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities. Hold all investments made so far. Start SIPs of ₹2,000 each in Mirae Asset Large Cap and ABSL Corporate Bond. This will give you a 20% debt allocation, which will balance your portfolio. Continue SIPs in your other funds as you have been. If you increase your SIP amount, add to the existing funds (provided they continue to be good at that point) and don’t add to the number. Too many funds make your portfolio difficult to manage and does not help diversification.