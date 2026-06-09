Diversification to di-worse-sification: the costly mistake of buying too many mutual funds

Jash Kriplani
3 min read9 Jun 2026, 02:24 PM IST
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A better approach is to set a target asset allocation across large-caps, mid- caps, small-caps, debt, and gold, then pick one or two funds per category.
Summary
Decades after legendary investor Peter Lynch coined the term to warn against overcrowding a portfolio, Indian mutual fund investors are making the same costly error by investing in 20-30 schemes, many of which hold the same stocks.

Many investors end up with cluttered portfolios containing 20 to 30 different mutual fund schemes. However, collecting a large number of funds does not guarantee proper diversification, and spreading investments too thin has its own pitfalls.

Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services, pointed out that true diversification isn't achieved by simply adding more funds to your basket. He explained that when investors buy multiple schemes within the same category, they often end up duplicating their exposure because those funds hold very similar underlying stocks. Instead of collecting such overlapping investments, Joshi recommends focusing on a small number of complementary schemes that balance each other out.

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He said investors can identify these overlaps by reviewing the monthly factsheets published by mutual fund houses and comparing the top stock holdings of each scheme. If those primary holdings look nearly identical, the investor is likely just duplicating their exposure. “A new scheme should only be considered if it is doing something meaningfully different for the portfolio,” he added. Websites such as Primeinvestor.in and Advisorkhoj.com also allow investors to easily check overlaps between mutual funds.

Active bets, passive performance

The term ‘diworsesification’ was originally coined by legendary Fidelity fund manager Peter Lynch in his investing classic ‘One Up on Wall Street’, in which he warned that businesses and investors often hurt their performance by expanding blindly into too many assets.

A portfolio with too many mutual funds runs the risk of mirroring the broader market and thus losing the ability to beat it. If your portfolio simply replicates the market average, you may largely get similar returns, with significantly lower management fees, by simply buying a single Nifty 50 or Sensex index fund. “When you hold too many equity funds, your portfolio starts to resemble the broader market. As a result, it blunts the portfolio’s ability to outperform the broader market,” said Ankur Punj, managing director and business head, Equirus Wealth.

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There's also the practical burden of tracking so many funds. Reviewing and rebalancing among 5 to 10 funds is manageable, but reviewing 20 or more funds across different categories and asset management companies can be cumbersome to say the least.

A better way

A cleaner approach is to start with a target asset allocation. Decide upfront how much goes into large-caps, mid-caps, small-caps, debt, and gold and silver, and choose one or two schemes per category.

According to Nisreen Mamaji, a certified financial planner and founder of MoneyWorks Financial Services, 8-10 mutual fund schemes should be adequate for most investors, depending their goals and timelines.

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These could be a combination of large-, mid-and small-cap funds, or simply flexi-cap and multi-cap funds. Debt funds can cater to short-term needs and increase portfolio stability. Hybrid funds can be used for medium-term goals for which investors want growth but with less volatility than equities.

Multi-asset funds can also be considered for investors looking for a single scheme that offers automatic diversification across asset classes, including equities, debt, gold and silver. These funds are ideal for investors who prefer not to manually rebalance their portfolios. The fund manager continuously shifts capital between stocks, bonds, and precious metals based on market cycles and valuation models, keeping the portfolio optimized on autopilot.

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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