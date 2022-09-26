Too many options are confusing new investors

Take the case of the National Pension Scheme (NPS). It is a brilliant retirement planning scheme which has a slow uptake due to the decisions to be made while investing. Making the pension fund manager choice is not so difficult as deciding which investment option to choose and the allocation. Most lay investors do not even understand the difference between government and corporate bonds and are just not able to decide how much to allocate to equity and bonds. Compare this with pension schemes from insurance companies where the only decision the customer makes is on the scheme provider. Essentially, the complexity in choices is getting investors to either opt for pension schemes promoted by insurance companies that give lower returns or choose auto option in NPS, which tapers the equity allocation significantly as the person ages and thereby affects the chances of building a higher retirement corpus.