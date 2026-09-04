Too much AI exposure? Can Apple be the diversification play in your portfolio? What Indian investors need to know

As investors grow wary of the billions US tech giants are pouring into AI infrastructure—and whether that spending will translate into returns—they are looking for ways to diversify their tech bets. Apple is quietly emerging as an alternative, offering exposure to technology without taking on the same heavy AI infrastructure spending risk.
Apple shares have gained about 7% over the past month versus a 1% gain for the Nasdaq-100. More strikingly, he 30-day correlation between the second-largest company in the world and the Nasdaq-100 Index reached a low of negative 0.86, its most inverse level since 2005.
The key difference is capital spending, or capex, points out Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance.
Unlike, other major hyperscalers Apple is renting AI capacity rather than building it. Due to this, Apple spent about $6.8 billion on capex in the first nine months, far below the spending by big AI players. Amazon, Alphabet and Meta each spent between $30 billion and $54 billion in a single quarter. Collectively, these companies are expected to spend around $600–725 billion this year.
“So if you buy Apple, you get the tech exposure without the AI infrastructure risk. And it's still returning cash - $62 billion of buybacks in nine months. That's why it's behaving as a hedge.”
Of course not! Apple should not be viewed as a hedge against technology stocks altogether, as per Shah.
“It remains a major technology company and can move differently when investor enthusiasm for AI changes. In fact, Apple moved in the opposite direction when the AI trade recovered in mid-August.”
Sandeep Nambiar, Co-Founder and CEO, OneCap, adds that though investors currently like Apple's approach because it still generates strong cash flow, there is flipside to it. “If AI becomes the layer people actually live inside, then renting it means renting your future”
For investors, the bigger takeaway is that US technology is increasingly splitting into different investment themes. So, “diversification across them matters more than chasing whichever one is working,” Shah suggests
How Indian investors can diversify their US portfolio:
Investors who have put too much money into AI and technology stocks may want to diversify through US ETFs.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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