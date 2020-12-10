Too much debt can throw you off the saving course

Rajesh Kumar Nair, a Mumbai-based management college teacher, who went for a financial plan after the covid-19 pandemic struck, has a piece of advice: being educated does not mean you can make better investment decisions than professionals. Rajesh, 48, and his wife Suma, 44, who have been married for 21 years now, have been investing for a long time, but they didn’t know how to deal with the uncertainties covid could cause.

While Rajesh started saving only after marriage, Suma started much earlier. “My mother inculcated this habit of putting away money that we got from our father or as a reward in the piggy bank," said Suma, who has been working as a human resource professional in the education sector. Suma is now inculcating this saving discipline into their two daughters, who are in Class 12 and Class 2, respectively. The couple did not want to reveal their names.

Though covid didn’t impact their incomes or jobs, the pandemic made them realize that the situation could change given the uncertainties. “The big trigger behind going for an expert was the covid-19 scenario and the realization that you might have a job today, but that can change in the future," said Rajesh.

They were already struggling to clear off their liabilities. “As middle-class parents, a constant struggle has been to safeguard our children’s requirements. We had our liabilities and loans, which were eating into our savings in a big way," said Rajesh. The Nairs had home, personal and credit card loans.

This led them to Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth. com. The Nairs knew Chetanwala from before and felt confident in sharing their financial details with him. “When I first started interacting with them, they didn’t have any concrete plan in place. The entire focus was on debt repayment," said Chetanwala.

Rajesh used to invest in the stock market earlier but had stopped after losing some money. The Nairs had a few fixed deposits (FDs) and some systematic investment plans (SIPs) in equity hybrid and small-cap funds. According to Chetanwala, the couple was predominantly investing in traditional options such as FDs and Public Provident Fund (PPF), apart from having some money in equity-linked savings schemes. They didn’t have an emergency corpus either. All in all, though they had been saving, it was not organized and they were not being able to strike a balance between saving and clearing off their debt.

Chetanwala helped the Nairs map out a plan. “The first three things that we are targeting are to get in place a contingency fund and keep that aside, get adequately insured and create a plan to repay the debt," said Chetanwala.

He has already helped the Nairs repay the personal loan. Some of the existing investments were liquidated to part-pay this loan.

The next step was to look into ways to improve monthly savings and having an initial contingency fund for at least three-four months. For Nairs, the cash flow seemed tight as 30-35% of the income was going towards debt servicing.

The other key step that Chetanwala took was bringing both Rajesh and Suma under an adequate term insurance plan. The couple was highly uninsured earlier. Rajesh had a term plan, but it was around 30% of the required cover and Suma’s cover was at 5% of what was needed. In terms of health insurance, the couple is reasonably covered as of now.

According to Chetanwala, as and when the couple’s liabilities are taken care of, they would focus on long-term financial goals, which are children’s education and a retirement fund. The couple’s current overall portfolio is 40% in equity and 60% debt, but Chetanwala said the equity allocation will be raised systematically in four-five large-cap-oriented funds with marginal allocation towards mid-caps.

Even though the couple got into a financial plan only two months ago, they are started witnessing major differences in their financial life. “I have started feeling lighter, as the liabilities have started reducing," said Rajesh.

One key lesson that he learned the hard way is that having money is not equivalent to creating wealth for the future. Consulting an expert and creating a plan, however, gives you clarity about where you stand and what you can achieve with your savings.

