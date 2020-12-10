Too much debt can throw you off the saving course

Rajesh used to invest in the stock market earlier but had stopped after losing some money. The Nairs had a few fixed deposits (FDs) and some systematic investment plans (SIPs) in equity hybrid and small-cap funds. According to Chetanwala, the couple was predominantly investing in traditional options such as FDs and Public Provident Fund (PPF), apart from having some money in equity-linked savings schemes. They didn’t have an emergency corpus either. All in all, though they had been saving, it was not organized and they were not being able to strike a balance between saving and clearing off their debt.