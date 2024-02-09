Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Top 10 banks offering most competitive personal loan interest rates; check full list here
MintGenie

Top 10 banks offering most competitive personal loan interest rates; check full list here

MintGenie Team , Written By Deepika Chelani

Top banks offer different interest rates on personal loans, ranging from 10.25% to 26%. To get the lowest rate, it is important to have a high credit score and a good repayment history. Here we give a lowdown on top ten banks and interest rates they charge on offering personal loans

Personal loan current interest rates

When faced with a sudden financial shortfall, many people turn to personal loans to meet their immediate needs. While personal loans typically come with higher interest rates, they provide a quick and convenient solution to obtain the necessary funds.

Obtaining a personal loan is particularly straightforward for salaried employees. The required documents usually include the past three months' salary slips, bank statements, and identification proof such as a driving licence or Aadhaar card.

Before settling on a specific lender, it is wise to compare the interest rates offered by different institutions to find the best option for your needs. In general, lenders tend to charge lower interest rates for borrowers with high credit scores, while those with lower scores may face higher rates.

Here we list out the current interest rates charged by top banks as they reveal on their official websites.

  Bank name

Current interest rate on personal loan 

HDFC Bank

10.75% to 24%

ICICI Bank

10.65% to 16.00%

SBI

11.15% to 11.90% 

Kotak Mahindra

10.99%

Axis Bank

10.65% to 22%

IndusInd Bank

10.25% to 26%

Bank of Baroda

11.40% to 18.75%

Punjab National Bank

11.40% to 12.75%

Union Bank of India

11.35% to 15.45%

IDBI Bank

10.50% to 13.25%

(Source: Banks’ websites)

How to get the lowest interest rate on a personal loan?

To get the lowest interest rate on a personal loan, it is important to have a high credit score. Applicants with a credit score over 750 are more likely to be offered low interest rates. It is also important to avoid missing loan or credit card payments, as your repayment history is taken into account by loan providers.

Keeping an eye out for special offers during festive occasions can also help in getting a lower interest rate. Comparing interest rates offered by different banks and financial institutions is essential to find the best rate. Additionally, negotiating with the lender, especially if you have a good relationship or are an existing customer, can help in obtaining the lowest interest rate on a personal loan.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.