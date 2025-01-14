Credit cards are a great way to save on your expenses and become a smart spender. In today’s times, credit cards are no longer just an add on to your luxury but have become a necessity. The flexibility and convenience of paying through credit cards makes it a popular choice amongst users.
With credit cards you do not have to worry about spending money immediately from your pocket as the lender pays on your behalf and you do not have to worry about it until the next bill repayment date.
If you are planning to apply for a credit card in the new year, you can check out these best credit cards for 2025. Although you must note that the annual fee and features may change as per the updated policies of the bank. Hence, it is advisable to visit the bank’s website for the latest updates.
Credit card
|Annual fee
American Express Platinum Card
|Rs. 66,000
Axis Bank Reserve credit card
|Rs. 50,000
HDFC Diners Club Black credit card
|Rs. 10,000
Axis Atlas credit card
|Rs. 5,000
Axis Bank SELECT credit card
|Rs. 3,000
HDFC Regalia Gold credit card
|Rs. 2,500
|IndianOil RBL Bank XTRA credit card
|Rs. 1,500
|Tata Neu Infinity HDFC credit card
|Rs. 1,499
|Cashback SBI Card
|Rs. 999
|YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave credit card
|Rs. 0
In conclusion, credit cards can be a great way to save on your daily expenses. However, you need to be conscious of your spending as unplanned use of credit cards can make you form a habit of spontaneous spending which can lead to a hefty bill in the next month. This way you may end up having a liability which you may not be able to afford. Hence, always keep a track of your spending habits and use your credit card efficiently in order to avoid any debt traps.
(Note: The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates on these cards)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.