Top 10 equity mutual funds by foreign securities, REITs and InvITs holdings: WhiteOak Dividend Yield Fund tops list

Equity mutual funds primarily invest in stocks, but some also hold foreign securities, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). These investments give investors exposure to overseas markets, commercial real estate, and infrastructure assets beyond conventional equity holdings.
According to a post by Value Research on X, “A handful of funds hold notable stakes in foreign securities, InvITs and REITs, assets that offer an alternative to the usual equity-debt mix. WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund leads, with nearly 80 per cent combined exposure, most of it in REITs. Technology funds such as Edelweiss Technology Fund and Franklin India Technology Fund, on the other hand, hold only foreign securities in this category.”
Here's what you need to know about these equity mutual funds.
|Fund name
|Total (% of net assets)
|Holding types
|WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund
|79.4
|REITs and InvITs
|Edelweiss Technology Fund
|26.9
|Foreign securities
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|20.2
|Foreign securities
|Franklin India Dividend Yield Fund
|19.8
|Foreign securities and REITs
|WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|19.6
|Foreign securities, REITs, and InvITs
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|18.2
|Foreign securities and REITs
|Kotak Pioneer Fund
|17.3
|Foreign securities
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|17.2
|Foreign securities, REITs, and InvITs
|Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|16.8
|Foreign securities and InvITs
|WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund
|16.2
|REITs and InvITs
*Source: Value Research, Only active funds are considered; September 2026 portfolio disclosures
WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund, with 79.4% of net assets in REITs and InvITs, holds Bagmane Prime Office REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Knowledge Realty Trust. Its InvIT holdings include Cube Highways Fund, National Highways Infra Trust and Vertis Infrastructure Trust.
Next on the list is Edelweiss Technology Fund, with 26.9% exposure to foreign securities. Its top holdings include Nvidia, Apple Inc. and Mphasis. Franklin India Technology Fund also invests exclusively in foreign securities with exposure of 20.2%.
Franklin India Dividend Yield Fund, with 19.8% exposure to foreign securities and REITs, holds Taiwan-based MediaTek Inc and Embassy Office Parks REIT among its top holdings.
WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund, which has 19.6% exposure to foreign securities, InvITs, and REITs, counts Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Cube Highways InvIT Fund, and Nexus Select Trust among its top holdings.
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, with 18.2% exposure to foreign securities and REITs, has Alphabet and Embassy Office Parks REIT among its top holdings.
For investors, these holdings offer exposure beyond domestic stocks and can diversify a portfolio across geographies and asset classes. However, the presence of such assets alone does not establish a fund's suitability.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please consult a SEBI-registered adviser before making investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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