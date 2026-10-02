Top 10 mutual funds by AUM: Which schemes are beating their benchmarks on 1-, 3-, and 5-year CAGR returns?

The biggest mutual funds by AUM do not necessarily deliver similar performance against their benchmarks. A comparison of their 1-, 3-, and 5-year CAGR shows how different schemes have fared across these periods. Here’s what the numbers reveal for investors.

Sheetal Goel
Published2 Oct 2026, 07:34 PM IST
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Top 10 mutual funds by AUM: Which schemes are beating their benchmarks on 1-, 3-, and 5-year CAGR returns? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Top 10 mutual funds by AUM: Which schemes are beating their benchmarks on 1-, 3-, and 5-year CAGR returns? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The size of a mutual fund does not necessarily tell you how well it has performed. Assets under management (AUM) refers to the total value of money managed by a mutual fund scheme on behalf of investors.

Among the 10 largest mutual fund schemes by AUM, performance against their respective benchmarks varies across one-, three-, and five-year periods. While some funds have consistently delivered returns above their benchmarks, others have lagged over certain periods. Here's what you need to know.

What do the 1-, 3-, and 5-year CAGR returns show?

The comparison below uses the funds’ annualised returns (CAGR) over one, three, and five years against their respective benchmarks.

Top 10 Mutual FundsAUMBenchmark1-Yr Returns (%)Benchmark 1-Yr (%)3-Yr Returns (%)Benchmark 3-Yr (%)5-Yr Returns (%)Benchmark 5-Yr (%)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 1,47,405 CrNifty 500 TRI-4.56-3.811.959.1611.168.89
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 1,13,606 CrNifty 500 TRI-2.77-3.814.199.1615.538.89
HDFC Mid Cap Fund 1,08,325 CrNifty Midcap 150 TRI3.292.6215.1113.317.514.5
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund 1,07,296 CrNIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index-2.61-2.659.946.0513.17NA
SBI Liquid Fund 92,192 CrNIFTY Liquid Index A-I6.476.40%6.896.91%6.346.30%
SBI Aggressive Hybrid Fund 88,668 CrNIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 65:35 Index1.64-3.9611.256.19.14NA
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund 87,833 CrComposite benchmark0.518.8413.1312.9614.6510.93
Nippon India Small Cap Fund 82,580 CrNifty Smallcap 250 TRI7.94.8614.2413.5418.0614.17
ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund 80,206 CrNifty 100 TRI-7.52-6.829.27.4810.116.95
HDFC Liquid Fund 71,323 CrNIFTY Liquid Index A-I6.486.40%6.926.91%6.356.30%

*Source: Value Research and NSE, Direct plans, AUM as on 31 August 2026, both benchmark and scheme CAGR as on 1 October 2026. Benchmark returns for HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, SBI Aggressive Hybrid Fund and liquid funds are as on 30 September 2026; ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund’s benchmark return is as on 31 August 2026. HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund and HDFC Liquid Fund show comparable, not actual, benchmarks.

Note: ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund’s benchmark: Nifty 200 TRI (65%) + Nifty Composite Debt Index (25%) + Domestic Price of Gold (6%) + Domestic Price of Silver (1%) + iCOMDEX Composite Index (3%)

Also Read | Have 5 mutual funds in your portfolio? Here's where your ₹10,000 bonus could go

Which mutual funds have beaten their benchmarks most consistently?

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, HDFC Mid Cap Fund and Nippon India Small Cap Fund have outperformed their respective benchmarks across all three periods—one, three and five years.

HDFC Mid Cap Fund delivered 3.29% over one year, compared with 2.62% for its benchmark. Its three- and five-year CAGR were 15.11% and 17.50%, respectively, against 13.30% and 14.50% for the benchmark.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund also beat the Nifty 500 TRI across all three periods, with returns of -2.77%, 14.19% and 15.53% over one, three and five years, respectively. However, its one-year return is still negative, despite being better than the benchmark.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund delivered 7.90%, 14.24% and 18.06% over the three periods, against 4.86%, 13.54% and 14.17% for its benchmark.

Among liquid funds, HDFC Liquid Fund is ahead of its comparable benchmark across all three periods.

In the hybrid fund category, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund marginally beat its comparable benchmark over one year and delivered a higher three-year return. However, its one-year return is still negative at -2.61%.

SBI Aggressive Hybrid Fund outperformed its benchmark over both one and three years. Its one-year return is 1.64%, compared with -3.96% for the benchmark.

What about the other large mutual funds?

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, the largest scheme by AUM, lagged its benchmark over one year but beat it over three and five years.

ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund also followed the same pattern, with a one-year return below its benchmark but higher three- and five-year annualised returns.

Among hybrid funds, ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund lagged significantly over one year, returning 0.51% against 8.84%, but is marginally ahead over three years and clearly ahead over five years.

For liquid funds, the differences were much smaller. SBI Liquid Fund is marginally ahead over one year and five years but lagged its benchmark slightly over three years.

Also Read | Large-cap mutual fund and Nifty 50 index scheme: Should you invest in both?

The comparison shows that benchmark performance can vary considerably across periods. A fund that lags over one year may still outperform over three or five years, making it important to examine multiple time horizons rather than relying on a single-period return.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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