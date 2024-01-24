Top 10 personal loans from banks with lowest interest rates. Details here
Banks usually charge a higher rate of interest on personal loans. The minimum rate of interest given to borrowers with a high credit score is upward of 10.50 percent and go up to 24 percent.
During an unanticipated financial need, most of us tend to count on banks to raise a loan that could be of any type i.e., business, car, housing and even education. What if you need money for miscellaneous expenses which do not fall under any of these categories e.g., to throw a wedding party or to go on an urgent foreign trip.