Top 15 health plans

Top 15 health plans1 min read . 09:49 PM IST
- Check out health plans for different age groups
How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle for a plan your agent sells or are happy knowing that you have bought the cheapest one, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you.
On the other hand, with numerous products, plan options, and all the complicated fine print, comparing insurance can be quite a daunting task.
Thus, to simplify and empower quicker decision-making, Mint in association with Beshak.org, an unbiased insurance discovery platform presents Mint Beshak Insurance Ratings. This rating zooms into the most essential aspects of insurance plans blurring out the frills to present a refreshed version 2.0 of our erstwhile Mediclaim rating.
In today’s edition, we list the Top 15 Health Insurance plans for people below 65. These plans have been first stacked for two critical outcomes with respect to Health Insurance (a) lowest out-of-pocket expenses from hospitalization (Product Rating). The full ratings can be seen here.