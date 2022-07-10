Owing to its 3-year lock-in period and higher potential return compared to other tax-saving schemes like PPF, tax-saving fixed deposits, National Savings Certificates (NSC), and other tax-saving options under 80C , Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is the most popular choice for claiming tax deductions under Section 80C. ELSS are basically flexi cap funds that allow for tax deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh annually. These funds are ideal for portfolio diversification since the fund manager invests without any limits in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. One can receive a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1,50,000 and save up to Rs. 46,800 a year in taxation by investing in ELSS mutual funds if they are in a higher tax bracket of 30% which allows tax savers to create wealth over the long term without having much tax burden.

A best-performing ELSS fund may be chosen based on a variety of factors, including historical returns, AUM must be higher, rolling returns, which are the annualized returns of the scheme for a targeted investment term, and trailing returns, which gauge how well a mutual fund has managed to deliver returns over time. In addition to the parameters mentioned above, investors should also consider other ratios such as expense ratio, portfolio turnover ratio, which shows how frequently the managers of a fund buy or sell securities over the course of a specified period of time, and sharpe ratio, which measures potential risk-adjusted returns and aids in understanding a fund's ability to generate returns in a specified period of time. Here are the best 3 ELSS funds that are open-ended, direct plans, and have received a 5-star rating from Value Research in light of the aforementioned criteria.

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund

Based on the parameter of net asset, the fund holds the highest net asset value of ₹11,495 Cr apart from a 5-star rating from Value Research. And based on a 3-year return, the fund has generated a return of 19.61% and a 5-year return of 15.93%. Based on annual or calendar returns, the fund has generated a 37.15% return lower than Quant Tax Plan, and Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund. However, Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund has a 1-year rolling return of 18.6%, which is higher than that of its peers such as Quant Tax and Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund. The fund's expense ratio of 0.57 per cent is lower than that of the majority of other ELSS funds, and it has a NAV of ₹31.7. The top five holdings of the fund are HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. The fund's investments are distributed throughout the financial, technology, energy, healthcare, and automobile industries. The fund’s investment pattern is 59.94% are large-cap companies, 11.56% are mid-cap stocks, and 6.57% are small-cap stocks.

Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan

Based on 5-star rated ELSS funds by Value Research, Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan holds an AUM of ₹3602.19 Cr which is the second largest on the list. The fund has generated a return of 18.96% in 3 years and 15.36% in 5 years. Based on annual or calendar returns, the fund has generated 36.81% below Quant Tax Plan, and Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund. However, the fund has an average rolling return of 15.3% much higher than that of Quant Tax Plan. The fund has a 0.66 per cent expense ratio, which is lower than the majority of other ELSS funds and the current NAV is ₹114.82. The top five holdings of the fund are ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India. The asset allocation of the fund spans the financial, technology, energy, capital goods, and automobile sectors. The fund’s investment contribution span 61.46% in large-cap companies, 15.9% in mid-cap stocks, and 5.65 in small-cap stocks.

Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth

Apart from a 5-star rating, the fund has an AUM of ₹1,359 Cr much higher than that of the Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund. Based on the long-term return the fund has generated the highest in the category with 33.69% in 1 year and 21.05% in 5 years. The fund also holds the highest calendar return of 63.27% and the average rolling return is 20.7% in 1 year, much higher than the above two funds. However, the fund’s sharpe ratio is 1.10 higher than that of Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver and Mirae Asset, which indicates the fund is performing better than its stated peers. The fund has a 0.57 per cent expense ratio, which is lower than other funds in the same category, and the current NAV is 226.97. The fund's top 5 holdings are ITC Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. The fund's asset allocation spans the services, financial, consumer staples, healthcare, and materials sectors. The fund's investment contribution includes 57.88% in large-cap stocks, 18.61% in mid-cap stocks, and 12.42% in small-cap stocks.