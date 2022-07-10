Top 3 best performing ELSS funds to start SIP in 20224 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 07:07 PM IST
- Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is the most popular choice for claiming tax deductions under Section 80C.
Listen to this article
Owing to its 3-year lock-in period and higher potential return compared to other tax-saving schemes like PPF, tax-saving fixed deposits, National Savings Certificates (NSC), and other tax-saving options under 80C, Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is the most popular choice for claiming tax deductions under Section 80C. ELSS are basically flexi cap funds that allow for tax deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh annually. These funds are ideal for portfolio diversification since the fund manager invests without any limits in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. One can receive a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1,50,000 and save up to Rs. 46,800 a year in taxation by investing in ELSS mutual funds if they are in a higher tax bracket of 30% which allows tax savers to create wealth over the long term without having much tax burden.