Top 3 best performing ELSS funds to start SIP in 2022

Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth

Apart from a 5-star rating, the fund has an AUM of ₹1,359 Cr much higher than that of the Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund. Based on the long-term return the fund has generated the highest in the category with 33.69% in 1 year and 21.05% in 5 years. The fund also holds the highest calendar return of 63.27% and the average rolling return is 20.7% in 1 year, much higher than the above two funds. However, the fund’s sharpe ratio is 1.10 higher than that of Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver and Mirae Asset, which indicates the fund is performing better than its stated peers. The fund has a 0.57 per cent expense ratio, which is lower than other funds in the same category, and the current NAV is 226.97. The fund's top 5 holdings are ITC Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. The fund's asset allocation spans the services, financial, consumer staples, healthcare, and materials sectors. The fund's investment contribution includes 57.88% in large-cap stocks, 18.61% in mid-cap stocks, and 12.42% in small-cap stocks.