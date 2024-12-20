Credit cards have become a part of our lifestyle as they provide great deals and discounts on all
your daily needs so that you can save on your expenses without any compromise. If you love shopping from your favourite brands, then a co branded shopping credit card can be great option for you:
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
|No annual fee
|Flipkart Axis Bank credit card
|Rs. 500
|Myntra Kotak credit card
|Rs. 500
Joining fee:No joining fee
Joining fee:Rs. 500
Joining fee:Rs. 500
In conclusion, co-branded credit cards provide you with a great bonus, rewards and other privileges on the partnered brands. However, you must also note that these credit cards offer limited opportunities to get other benefits when compared to other regular credit cards.
You must also understand that with the offers provided by co-branded credit cards, you might get tempted to spend more than you actually require in order to earn reward points and achieve milestones.
With this you might end up with a hefty bill that you can also afford to repay leading you to a debt trap. Hence, you must always evaluate your financial situation and whether or not you really require the credit card so that you can make a wise decision and avoid any unnecessary burdens.
(Note: The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates on these cards)
