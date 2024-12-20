Credit cards have become a part of our lifestyle as they provide great deals and discounts on all

your daily needs so that you can save on your expenses without any compromise. If you love shopping from your favourite brands, then a co branded shopping credit card can be great option for you:

Best co-branded credit cards for shopping in 2025

Credit card Annual fee Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card No annual fee Flipkart Axis Bank credit card Rs. 500 Myntra Kotak credit card Rs. 500

1. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card Joining fee:No joining fee

Key features: Get 5% cashback while using Amazon if you are a Prime member

Enjoy 3% cashback while suing Amazon if you are a non-Prime member

Avail up to 2% cashback on all purchases made at Amazon Pay partner retailers

Get 1% cashback on other spends

Get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all the petrol pumps in India

2. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card Joining fee:Rs. 500

Key features: Get 1% cash back across other categories

Enjoy 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access in a year after spending Rs.50,000 annually

Avail activation benefits worth Rs. 600 from Flipkart and Swiggy

Get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between Rs. 400 to Rs. 4,000 at any petrol pump in India

Get 5% cash back on all the transactions that you make at Flipkart and Cleartrip

Enjoy 4% cash back on all partner merchants including Swiggy, PVR, Uber etc. 3. Myntra Kotak credit card Joining fee:Rs. 500

Key features: Get a 7.5 % discount up to Rs. 750 on every transaction on Myntra

Avail 5% cashback up to Rs. 1,000 monthly on partnered brands including Swiggy, PVR, Cleartrip & Urban Company

Enjoy 1.25% cashback on all other payments

Avail 2 complimentary PVR tickets each worth Rs. 250 after completing Rs. 50,000 quarterly spends

Enjoy 1% fuel surcharge waiver worth up to Rs. 3,500 annually on transition amounts between Rs.500 to Rs. 3,000 In conclusion, co-branded credit cards provide you with a great bonus, rewards and other privileges on the partnered brands. However, you must also note that these credit cards offer limited opportunities to get other benefits when compared to other regular credit cards.

You must also understand that with the offers provided by co-branded credit cards, you might get tempted to spend more than you actually require in order to earn reward points and achieve milestones.

With this you might end up with a hefty bill that you can also afford to repay leading you to a debt trap. Hence, you must always evaluate your financial situation and whether or not you really require the credit card so that you can make a wise decision and avoid any unnecessary burdens.

