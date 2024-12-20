Credit cards have become a part of our lifestyle as they provide great deals and discounts on all
your daily needs so that you can save on your expenses without any compromise. If you love shopping from your favourite brands, then a co branded shopping credit card can be great option for you:
Best co-branded credit cards for shopping in 2025
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
|No annual fee
|Flipkart Axis Bank credit card
|Rs. 500
|Myntra Kotak credit card
|Rs. 500
1. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardJoining fee:No joining fee
Key features:
- Get 5% cashback while using Amazon if you are a Prime member
- Enjoy 3% cashback while suing Amazon if you are a non-Prime member
- Avail up to 2% cashback on all purchases made at Amazon Pay partner retailers
- Get 1% cashback on other spends
- Get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all the petrol pumps in India
2. Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardJoining fee:Rs. 500
Key features:
- Get 1% cash back across other categories
- Enjoy 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access in a year after spending Rs.50,000 annually
- Avail activation benefits worth Rs. 600 from Flipkart and Swiggy
- Get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between Rs. 400 to Rs. 4,000 at any petrol pump in India
- Get 5% cash back on all the transactions that you make at Flipkart and Cleartrip
- Enjoy 4% cash back on all partner merchants including Swiggy, PVR, Uber etc.
3. Myntra Kotak credit cardJoining fee:Rs. 500
Key features:
- Get a 7.5 % discount up to Rs. 750 on every transaction on Myntra
- Avail 5% cashback up to Rs. 1,000 monthly on partnered brands including Swiggy, PVR, Cleartrip & Urban Company
- Enjoy 1.25% cashback on all other payments
- Avail 2 complimentary PVR tickets each worth Rs. 250 after completing Rs. 50,000 quarterly spends
- Enjoy 1% fuel surcharge waiver worth up to Rs. 3,500 annually on transition amounts between Rs.500 to Rs. 3,000
You must also understand that with the offers provided by co-branded credit cards, you might get tempted to spend more than you actually require in order to earn reward points and achieve milestones.
With this you might end up with a hefty bill that you can also afford to repay leading you to a debt trap. Hence, you must always evaluate your financial situation and whether or not you really require the credit card so that you can make a wise decision and avoid any unnecessary burdens.
(Note: The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates on these cards)