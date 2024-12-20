Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Top 3 co-branded credit cards to maximise shopping rewards

Top 3 co-branded credit cards to maximise shopping rewards

Toshank Bhardwaj

Credit cards enhance shopping by offering deals and discounts, especially co-branded ones like Amazon Pay ICICI and Flipkart Axis. While they provide rewards, caution is needed to avoid overspending and potential debt. Evaluate your financial needs before applying for a co-branded credit card.

Credit Cards: Top 3 co branded credit cards that provide you with exclusive rewards on shopping

Credit cards have become a part of our lifestyle as they provide great deals and discounts on all

your daily needs so that you can save on your expenses without any compromise. If you love shopping from your favourite brands, then a co branded shopping credit card can be great option for you:

Best co-branded credit cards for shopping in 2025

Credit card Annual fee
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardNo annual fee
Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardRs. 500 
Myntra Kotak credit cardRs. 500 

1. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

Joining fee:No joining fee

Key features:

  • Get 5% cashback while using Amazon if you are a Prime member
  • Enjoy 3% cashback while suing Amazon if you are a non-Prime member
  • Avail up to 2% cashback on all purchases made at Amazon Pay partner retailers
  • Get 1% cashback on other spends
  • Get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all the petrol pumps in India

2. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card

Joining fee:Rs. 500

Key features:

  • Get 1% cash back across other categories
  • Enjoy 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access in a year after spending Rs.50,000 annually
  • Avail activation benefits worth Rs. 600 from Flipkart and Swiggy
  • Get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between Rs. 400 to Rs. 4,000 at any petrol pump in India
  • Get 5% cash back on all the transactions that you make at Flipkart and Cleartrip
  • Enjoy 4% cash back on all partner merchants including Swiggy, PVR, Uber etc.

3. Myntra Kotak credit card

Joining fee:Rs. 500

Key features:

  • Get a 7.5 % discount up to Rs. 750 on every transaction on Myntra
  • Avail 5% cashback up to Rs. 1,000 monthly on partnered brands including Swiggy, PVR, Cleartrip & Urban Company
  • Enjoy 1.25% cashback on all other payments
  • Avail 2 complimentary PVR tickets each worth Rs. 250 after completing Rs. 50,000 quarterly spends
  • Enjoy 1% fuel surcharge waiver worth up to Rs. 3,500 annually on transition amounts between Rs.500 to Rs. 3,000
In conclusion, co-branded credit cards provide you with a great bonus, rewards and other privileges on the partnered brands. However, you must also note that these credit cards offer limited opportunities to get other benefits when compared to other regular credit cards.

You must also understand that with the offers provided by co-branded credit cards, you might get tempted to spend more than you actually require in order to earn reward points and achieve milestones.

With this you might end up with a hefty bill that you can also afford to repay leading you to a debt trap. Hence, you must always evaluate your financial situation and whether or not you really require the credit card so that you can make a wise decision and avoid any unnecessary burdens.

 

(Note: The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates on these cards)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh
in 10 minutes!

 Apply Now