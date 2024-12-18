Women-focused credit cards like HDFC Solitaire, Divaa from Union Bank, and Tiara by BOBCARD provide significant benefits on lifestyle spending. They include perks such as discount vouchers, complimentary memberships, and health services, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Credit cards are dime a dozen these days with banks focusing on specific categories that include grocery, shopping, travel, dining, cashbacks and reward points to woo customers. How about credit cards for women? Banks are offering credit cards that are designed exclusively for women customers now. In addition to ‘HDFC Solitaire Credit Card’ and Union Bank of India’s ‘Divaa Credit Card’ that are focussed on women, BOBCARD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has now launched ‘Tiara Credit Card’, a women-centric credit card.

So, what are the advantages of a women-focussed credit card? These cards offer higher benefits for shopping, lifestyle-related spending, grocery bills, food and fuel expenses. HDFC’s Solitaire offers 50% additional reward points on grocery and dining spends while the card’s premium version provides 50% extra reward points on apparel and dining expenses. Both the cards give a 1% surcharge waiver on fuel expenses that is subject to limits.

Union Bank of India’s ‘Divaa’ card comes with an annual benefit worth ₹24000. The card provides discount vouchers worth ₹250 from Flipkart, Myntra and Big Basket, vouchers worth ₹500 from Nykaa and Ixigo and vouchers worth ₹1500 from Lakme Salon. The card also gives unlimited free deliveries on ‘Food and Instamart’ orders through Swiggy One. It provides a flat ₹250 off on minimum purchase of two movie/non-movie tickets on Book My Show. Divaa’s women's health package includes free ‘Pap smear and blood tests’.

Tiara offers complimentary vouchers and memberships worth up to ₹31000 per year from leading brands including Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart, Lakme Salon, Urban Company, Book My Show, Big Basket, Swiggy One, Amazon Prime or Disney Hotstar, Gaana Plus, and Fitpass. The card gives Nykaa, Flipkart and Myntra discount vouchers worth ₹500 per quarter and Lakme Salon discount vouchers worth ₹1500, once per quarter.

Here are some of the key features of these cards:

HDFC Solitaire Credit Card Age: 21 years to 60 years for salaried and 21 to 65 years for self-employed. Age: 21 years to 60 years for salaried and 21 to 65 years for self-employed.

Income proof such as salary slip and Form 16 should be submitted

Annual Fee/Renewal Fee: ₹999 plus GST for basic card, ₹2499 plus GST for premium card

Annual Fee Reversal: Spend ₹50,000 in the first year and get the fee reversed

Fuel surcharge waiver: 1% fuel surcharge waiver at all fuel stations across India (on transactions between ₹400 and ₹5000. Maximum waiver of ₹250 per statement cycle)

Interest: 3.6% per month (i.e. 43.2% annually) will be charged on any outstanding amount carried beyond the bill due date

Forex mark-up: 3.5% on international spends

Union Bank of India Divaa Credit Card Age: 18 years to 65 years Age: 18 years to 65 years

Minimum Income: ₹2.5 lakh per annum

Joining Fee: Nil

Annual Fee: ₹499 plus GST for main card and ₹399 plus GST for add-on card

Annual Fee Reversal: Spend ₹30,000 in the first year and get fee reversed

Fuel surcharge waiver: 1% of the purchase transaction. Reimbursed up to a maximum of ₹100 per card per month

Interest: 2.95% per month or 35.40% on an annualised basis will be charged on any outstanding amount carried beyond the bill due date

Forex mark-up: 3% on international spends

BOBCARD Tiara Credit Card Age: 21 years to 60 years Age: 21 years to 60 years

Minimum Income: Greater than or equal to ₹7.2 lakh per annum

Joining and Annual Fee: ₹2499 plus GST

Joining Fee Reversal: Spend ₹25000 within the first 60 days for reversal

Annual Fee Waiver: Spend ₹2.5 lakh in a year to get the next year’s fee waived

Fuel surcharge waiver: 1% fuel surcharge waiver at all fuel stations across India. (On transactions between ₹400 and ₹5000. Maximum waiver of ₹250 per statement cycle)

Interest: Standard rates applicable to credit cards

Forex mark-up: 2% on international spends. (Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.