From meal credits to traveling advantages, American Express credit cards have been well-known for such fine benefits and perks. This can only be best availed, however, if one really understands the special privileges or features the card they're holding is offering them. This guidance will let you maximize your American Express credit card's benefits.

Best American Express Credit Cards

American Express Credit Card Annual fees Second year fees American Express Membership Reward Credit Card Rs. 1,000 + tax Rs. 4,500 + tax American Express SmartEarn Credit Card Rs. 495 + tax Rs. 495 + tax American Express Platinum Reserve Credit Card Rs. 10,000 + tax Rs. 10,000 + tax American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card Rs. 3,500 + tax Rs. 5,000 + tax

Source: BankBazaar, as of 5th December 2024

Benefits of American Express Credit Cards 1. American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card: This card would appeal to customers in search of flexible incentives. Rewards with gasoline waivers and no liability for a lost card are attached.

Key features: All other than cash transactions, petrol, utilities, and insurance attract one reward point for every fifty rupees spent

Use the card four times a month for purchases of ₹ 1,500 or more for 1,000 bonus reward points.

1,500 or more for 1,000 bonus reward points. After the first year, when you renew, you will get 5,000 membership reward points.

You can convert purchases over ₹ 5,000 into easy EMIs.

Also Read | Credit Cards: Top 8 cashback cards for online shopping

2. American Express Platinum Reserve Credit Card: This card is great for luxury experiences as it provides premium travel, dining, and wellness benefits.

Key features: Earn one reward point for every fifty rupees spent on cash transactions, petrol, utilities, and insurance.

Enjoy ₹ 6,000 annual cinema or online shopping vouchers

6,000 annual cinema or online shopping vouchers Take special advantages of Vivanta and Preferred hotels & resorts.

Free access to several airport lounges in India with a priority pass membership. 3. American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card This card, which is specifically designed for frequent travellers, provides excellent travel benefits that can make every trip memorable.

Key features: Earn one reward point for each fifty rupees spent, except cash transactions, petrol, utilities, and insurance.

When you spend ₹ 1.90 lakh or more annually, you will receive ₹ 4,500 in travel or Flipkart vouchers.

1.90 lakh or more annually, you will receive 4,500 in travel or Flipkart vouchers. In India, make the most of eight complimentary airport lounge visits per year (two per quarter).

Enjoy milestone awards, redeemable for luxurious hotel accommodations and vacations. 4. American Express SmartEarn Credit Card It supports big rewards on popular web sites such as Amazon, Swiggy, Flipkart. This card is for day-to-day usage.

Key features: Earn ten times as many reward points on spend made through Flipkart, Amazon, and Uber.

Earn 5X rewards points on spends through Swiggy, BookMyShow, and other websites.

Convert spends into EMIs without much hassle.

Complete transactions worth ₹ 10,000 in the first ninety days since the card issuance to gain ₹ 500 cashback.

Eligibility criteria The following conditions must be met to apply for an American Express credit card:

Age: Above 18 years.

Above 18 years. Residency: A citizen of India.

A citizen of India. Credit score: You must have a good credit score.

You must have a good credit score. Employment: Both self-employed and salaried people are eligible. Documents These details are required at the time of applying:

Identity proof.

Residence proof.

Employment proof.

Annual income proof. Additional note: For verification, sometimes additional documents may be requested.

How to apply for an American Express credit card online? To apply for an American Express credit card through an online application process:

Step 1: Start by filling your mobile number in the application form.

Step 2: Insert the OTP sent to your registered number to access the pre-approved offers.

Step 3: Select the preferred credit card option from the options displayed.

Step 4: Send in the application by submitting all necessary information and annexing relevant documents.

Also Read | What are the consequences of missing a credit card payment?

In conclusion, knowing your characteristics of your American Express credit card is the first step to maximizing its benefits. Track spending, set alerts, and redeem rewards more effectively using online tools. Benefit from travel advantages, such as free access to airport lounges and special deals on dining. By using your credit card more often and making use of one-time offers, you'll get unmatched value.