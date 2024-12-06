From meal credits to traveling advantages, American Express credit cards have been well-known for such fine benefits and perks. This can only be best availed, however, if one really understands the special privileges or features the card they're holding is offering them. This guidance will let you maximize your American Express credit card's benefits.
American Express Credit Card
Annual fees
Second year fees
American Express Membership Reward
Credit Card
Rs. 1,000 + tax
Rs. 4,500 + tax
American Express SmartEarn Credit Card
Rs. 495 + tax
Rs. 495 + tax
American Express Platinum Reserve Credit Card
Rs. 10,000 + tax
Rs. 10,000 + tax
American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card
Rs. 3,500 + tax
Rs. 5,000 + tax
Source: BankBazaar, as of 5th December 2024
This card would appeal to customers in search of flexible incentives. Rewards with gasoline waivers and no liability for a lost card are attached.
This card is great for luxury experiences as it provides premium travel, dining, and wellness benefits.
This card, which is specifically designed for frequent travellers, provides excellent travel benefits that can make every trip memorable.
It supports big rewards on popular web sites such as Amazon, Swiggy, Flipkart. This card is for day-to-day usage.
The following conditions must be met to apply for an American Express credit card:
These details are required at the time of applying:
Additional note: For verification, sometimes additional documents may be requested.
To apply for an American Express credit card through an online application process:
Step 1: Start by filling your mobile number in the application form.
Step 2: Insert the OTP sent to your registered number to access the pre-approved offers.
Step 3: Select the preferred credit card option from the options displayed.
Step 4: Send in the application by submitting all necessary information and annexing relevant documents.
In conclusion, knowing your characteristics of your American Express credit card is the first step to maximizing its benefits. Track spending, set alerts, and redeem rewards more effectively using online tools. Benefit from travel advantages, such as free access to airport lounges and special deals on dining. By using your credit card more often and making use of one-time offers, you'll get unmatched value.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
