Credit cards have become a popular choice amongst travellers as they provide great deals and exclusive discounts so that you can have a luxurious vacation while avoiding a hole in your pocket! If you are planning a train trip for your next holiday, then you should consider getting a travel credit card especially designed for train bookings.
With these credit cards, you can get access to special cashbacks on Indian Railways Catering and Transport Corporation (IRCTC) bookings, complimentary railway lounge access, reward points and many more. Let us have a look at some of the most popular train travel credit cards which you can consider to apply for:
|Travel credit card
|Annual fee
|Renewal fee
|SBI IRCTC Platinum credit card
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 300
|Air India SBI Signature credit card
|Rs. 4999
|Rs. 4999
|Kotak Royale Signature credit card
|Nil
|Rs. 999
|HDFC Bharat Cashback credit card
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 500
Source: Paisabazaar, as of 1st December 2024
In conclusion, train travel credit cards are a great way to save your money while travelling. However, you must understand that before you decide on choosing one, you must first analyse the benefits and drawbacks of the card. You must also align them with your lifestyle and see which suits you best. With this, you will be able to get the best out of your credit card and save more.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.