Credit cards have become a popular choice amongst travellers as they provide great deals and exclusive discounts so that you can have a luxurious vacation while avoiding a hole in your pocket! If you are planning a train trip for your next holiday, then you should consider getting a travel credit card especially designed for train bookings.

With these credit cards, you can get access to special cashbacks on Indian Railways Catering and Transport Corporation (IRCTC) bookings, complimentary railway lounge access, reward points and many more. Let us have a look at some of the most popular train travel credit cards which you can consider to apply for:

Best train travel credit cards

Travel credit card Annual fee Renewal fee SBI IRCTC Platinum credit card Rs. 500 Rs. 300 Air India SBI Signature credit card Rs. 4999 Rs. 4999 Kotak Royale Signature credit card Nil Rs. 999 HDFC Bharat Cashback credit card Rs. 500 Rs. 500

Source: Paisabazaar, as of 1st December 2024

1. SBI IRCTC Platinum credit card Key features: Enjoy a 1.8% transaction fee waiver on IRCTC bookings.

Avail 10% value back as reward points on AC1, AC2, AC3, and Chair Car bookings made through IRCTC.

Complimentary railway lounge at select stations.

Get SBI Rewardz points on other transactions.

Enjoy 1 reward point for every Rs. 125 spent on non fuel transactions. 2. Air India SBI Signature credit card Key features: Get 20,000 reward points within 15 days of the annual fee charge.

Avail 5000 renewal bonus points every time you renew your membership.

Enjoy two complimentary domestic airport lounge access per quarter.

Receive exclusive offers when you book your Air India tickets through the website.

Avail a 1% fuel surcharge waiver at petrol pumps across India.

3. Kotak Royale Signature credit card Key features: Get up to ₹ 500 off on IRCTC bookings with a waiver cap of Rs. 500 annually.

500 off on IRCTC bookings with a waiver cap of Rs. 500 annually. Receive 4X reward points for every transaction that you make using the card.

Get up to 3% discount on all fuel transactions within the range of Rs. 500 and Rs. 3000.

Complimentary access to airport and select railway lounges. 4. HDFC Bharat Cashback credit card Key features: Get 5% Instant Cashback on IRCTC train ticket bookings, utility payments and fuel transactions.

Enjoy 1% fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel pumps within the country.

Avail quick EMI options for big purchases and transactions.

5% cashback offer on all the transactions through EasyEMI, PayZapp, and SmartBUY.

In conclusion, train travel credit cards are a great way to save your money while travelling. However, you must understand that before you decide on choosing one, you must first analyse the benefits and drawbacks of the card. You must also align them with your lifestyle and see which suits you best. With this, you will be able to get the best out of your credit card and save more.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)