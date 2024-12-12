Credit cards are no longer just a luxury but have aligned with our day to day spending habits. With the perks offered by credit cards, you can get access to exclusive discounts on your favourite brands and get cashbacks every time you use your credit card.

Credit cards come in different variants which you can choose from based on your needs. If you are a frequent traveller, then a travel credit card is the best option for you as you can get access to complimentary airport lounge access, flight discount coupons and even complimentary stays at luxury hotels. Let us discuss in detail the most popular hotel credit cards which offer complimentary stays at luxury hotels.



Best credit cards for free luxury hotel stays

Credit Card Annual Fee American Express Platinum credit card Rs. 60,000 + GST HDFC Infinia Metal credit card Rs. 12,500 + GST Axis Bank Reserve credit card Rs. 50,000 + GST Marriott Bonvoy HDFC credit card Rs. 3,000 + GST

Source: Paisabazaar, as of December 2024

Also Read | 10 key tips for managing multiple credit cards like a pro

1. American Express platinum credit card Key benefits: Enjoy complimentary membership with luxury hotel programs like Taj InnerCircle Epicure, Honors Gold by Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite.

Avail premium perks like free room upgrade, complimentary breakfast and early check-in as well as free late check-out.

Get exclusive discounts and deals on booking with luxury hotels including Four Seasons and Ritz Carlton.

Enjoy freebies worth ₹ 37,000 including free room upgrade, breakfast for two, late checkout and also elite access to hotels including Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental and The Ritz Carlton.

37,000 including free room upgrade, breakfast for two, late checkout and also elite access to hotels including Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental and The Ritz Carlton. Avail up to 25% early bird discount on stays in all Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta hotels.

Complimentary access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide, including Priority Pass, American Express lounges, and more.

Earn 1 Membership Rewards Point for every ₹ 40 spent, 3X points on international transactions, and 5X points on purchases made through Reward Multiplier.

40 spent, 3X points on international transactions, and 5X points on purchases made through Reward Multiplier. Get exclusive invites to VIP-only events and pre-sale access to premium events like Fashion Week, the Grammy Awards, and Wimbledon.

Complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership, offering up to 50% off at over 1,800 premium restaurants across India. 2. HDFC Infinia Metal credit card Key benefits: Get 1 night free when you book 3 nights at selected ITC hotels.

Receive 1+1 complimentary weekend buffet at any participating ITC hotels only.

Enjoy free Club Marriott membership for the first year which offers up to 20% off on food and accommodation all over the Asia-Pacific.

Primary and additional cardholders can enjoy complimentary access to airport lounges around the world.

Avail a low foreign currency market up fee of 2%.

Earn 5 points for every ₹ 150 spent, and earn 10X reward points on travel and shopping through SmartBuy.

150 spent, and earn 10X reward points on travel and shopping through SmartBuy. Get a complimentary unlimited number of rounds at specified domestic and international golf courses.

3. Axis Bank Reserve credit card Key benefits: Enjoy a complimentary third night on stays, 50% off on dining, and earn 25% Green Points on food and beverage spends.

Avail a free stay in Asia Pacific, free room upgrade, 50% discount on food and beverage, and free buffet lunch for two at Indian Accor hotels.

Get 20% discount on Food and Beverage and stay in select Marriott hotels in India and weekend rates across Asia pacific.

Get a 15% discount on the room only or room only with breakfast, free 3rd night stay, and 50% off on suites at any Oberoi hotel and resorts.

Enjoy Priority Pass membership and get access to domestic and international lounges along with additional cardmembers, as well as, twelve free access to guests a year.

Get up to 25% off at select restaurants through EazyDiner Prime subscription.

Enjoy up to 50 rounds of golf annually for free at various recognised courses in India.

Get free movie tickets (up to ₹ 500) and live event tickets (up to ₹ 1,000) with the Buy 1 Get 1 offer through BookMyShow.

500) and live event tickets (up to 1,000) with the Buy 1 Get 1 offer through BookMyShow. Receive 15 EDGE reward points for all domestic spend of ₹ 200 or more and 30 points for foreign spending of ₹ 200 or more. 4. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC credit card Key features: Get one free night award (up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points) every year.

Enjoy Additional free night awards at spending milestones of ₹ 6 lakh, ₹ 9 lakh and ₹ 15 lakh for an anniversary year.

6 lakh, 9 lakh and 15 lakh for an anniversary year. Avail Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite Status.

Get 10 elite night credits that can be used to upgrade your room and membership in the Marriott Bonvoy Program.

Earn 8 Marriott Bonvoy Points for every ₹ 150 spent at Marriott hotels globally.

150 spent at Marriott hotels globally. Get 4 Marriott Bonvoy Points for every ₹ 150 spent at both on travel, dining, and entertainment.

150 spent at both on travel, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy 2 Marriott Bonvoy Points for every ₹ 150 spent on transactions.

150 spent on transactions. Get 12 free lounge accesses annually at international airports.

Avail 12 complimentary domestic lounge visits at Indian airports.

Also Read | Top 5 credit cards offering free access to airport lounges

In conclusion, credit cards can be a great deal for you considering you spend them wisely and do not go over the limit. You must be careful and consider all the available options before you decide on choosing one credit card. With this, you will be able to get a card which perfectly aligns your budget.