Credit cards are no longer just a luxury but have aligned with our day to day spending habits. With the perks offered by credit cards, you can get access to exclusive discounts on your favourite brands and get cashbacks every time you use your credit card.
Credit cards come in different variants which you can choose from based on your needs. If you are a frequent traveller, then a travel credit card is the best option for you as you can get access to complimentary airport lounge access, flight discount coupons and even complimentary stays at luxury hotels. Let us discuss in detail the most popular hotel credit cards which offer complimentary stays at luxury hotels.
Best credit cards for free luxury hotel stays
|Credit Card
|Annual Fee
|American Express Platinum credit card
|Rs. 60,000 + GST
|HDFC Infinia Metal credit card
|Rs. 12,500 + GST
|Axis Bank Reserve credit card
|Rs. 50,000 + GST
|Marriott Bonvoy HDFC credit card
|Rs. 3,000 + GST
Source: Paisabazaar, as of December 2024
In conclusion, credit cards can be a great deal for you considering you spend them wisely and do not go over the limit. You must be careful and consider all the available options before you decide on choosing one credit card. With this, you will be able to get a card which perfectly aligns your budget.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.