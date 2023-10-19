comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 15:57:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.94%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 935.05 -0.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,433.45 -0.51%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 205.7 -0.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 239.3 -1.1%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Top 4 focused mutual funds with highest return in past 10 years
Back Back

Top 4 focused mutual funds with highest return in past 10 years

 MintGenie Team

Quant Focused Fund (19.03%) delivered the highest 10-year performance followed by Nippon India Focused Equity Fund which beat the benchmark index. The other schemes are the SBI Focused Equity Fund and Franklin India Focused Equity Fund.

Top 4 focused mutual funds to invest in 2023 Premium
Top 4 focused mutual funds to invest in 2023
Top 4 focused mutual funds to invest in 2023
View Full Image
Top 4 focused mutual funds to invest in 2023

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 04:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App