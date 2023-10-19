Top 4 focused mutual funds with highest return in past 10 years
Quant Focused Fund (19.03%) delivered the highest 10-year performance followed by Nippon India Focused Equity Fund which beat the benchmark index. The other schemes are the SBI Focused Equity Fund and Franklin India Focused Equity Fund.
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 04:11 PM IST
