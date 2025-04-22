Top 4 Kotak Mahindra credit cards for 2025: Best discounts and reward offers revealed

Prior to subscribing to a credit card, it is recommended to check the main features of those cards. Some cards offer steep discounts whereas others give rewards to the users. Here we give a lowdown on some of the popular cards issued by Kotak Mahindra Bank. For cards offered by other banks, you can read our other listicle copies on HDFC Bank,ICICI Bank and SBI Cards.

Back to Kotak Mahindra Bank – we list out four credit cards offered by the private lender.

These are the four Kotak Mahindra credit cards: I. Mojo credit card

These are some of the key features:

A. You can earn Mojo points on spends done against every ₹100.

B. You can also get Airport lounge access, Gourmet meals. You can get upto eight complimentary visits to DreamFolks Airport lounges within India with a cap of two per quarter.

C. The card also offers fuel surcharge waiver upto ₹3,500 annually.

D. You can also get an annual fee waiver at ₹1 lakh spent with your credit card. The joining fee of ₹1,000 can also be waived upon spending ₹30,000 in the first 90 days of issuance.

II. Kotak 811 credit card

These are some of the key features:

A. You can spend ₹75,000 in a year and get four PVR tickets or cashback of ₹750.

B. You can also apply for an add-on card which will have all the benefits that you can enjoy on card.

C. Annual fee ₹500 waived on spending of ₹50,000 in the previous anniversary year.

D. You can spend ₹5,000 within the first 45 days of card issuance and receive 500 bonus reward points.

E. You can earn 2 reward points for every ₹100 spent online and one reward point for every ₹100 spent offline.

III. Myntra Kotak credit card

These are some of the key features of this card:

A. Instant discount of 7.5 percent on Myntra platforms.

B. There is a 5 percent cashback on spends on preferred partners

C. 1.25 percent unlimited cashback on spends across other categories.

D.Two complimentary PVR tickets every quarter.

IV. Kotak League Platinum card

These are some of the key features of this card:

A. You are entitled to receive 8 reward points against every ₹150 spent.

B. You can get 5,000 rewards points worth ₹500 on joining.

C. It offers fuel surcharge waivers upto ₹3,500 annually.

D. It also offers Railway surcharge waivers upto ₹500 annually.

IV. League platinum credit card

