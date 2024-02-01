Top 5 banks offer lowest interest rates for home loans above ₹50 lakh. Details here
State Bank of India charges interest rate on the basis on borrower’s credit score. To borrowers with a high score, the state lender offers loan at 9.15 percent to 9.55 percent.
In case you are planning to buy a house and are on the lookout for a home loan, you should first compare the rates of interest offered by different banks and then apply for the one that suits you the most.
