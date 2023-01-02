Top performing ELSS mutual funds of past one year: Here is the list

The historical record of ELSS funds shows that they outperform other tax-saving products in terms of returns while also outperforming inflation. There are approximately 24 ELSS funds on the market, but selecting the one with the best performing angle to invest in requires a lot of factors to consider. Considerations should be made for important variables like investment objective, time horizon, risk tolerance, performance against its benchmark, performance against its category, consistency of performance, fund manager's experience, AMC track record, expense ratio, exit load, Net Asset Value (NAV), and many others. So, if you're thinking about investing in ELSS funds in 2023, let's quickly review 2022 and determine the best performers just for a piece of information.

