Top 5 business cycle mutual funds compared: AUM, returns and portfolio strategy

Business cycle funds are a category of thematic mutual funds that aim to capture investment opportunities across different stages of the economic cycle.
Instead of maintaining a fixed sector allocation, these funds actively shift their exposure across sectors, industries and market-cap segments based on the fund manager's assessment of changing economic conditions.
Let's understand how these funds work and the top 5 business cycle funds by Assets Under Management (AUM).
The investment approach is based on the premise that sectors tend to perform differently across different phases of the economy. A typical business cycle moves through four stages: growth, recession, slump and recovery.
As economic conditions change, fund managers rebalance their portfolios by increasing exposure to sectors expected to benefit from the prevailing phase and reducing exposure to those that may underperform.
For example, during a recovery and expansion phase, sectors such as financials, consumer discretionary, and metals may rise. On the other hand, during a recession and slump phase, fund managers may increase exposure to relatively defensive sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, or consumer staples, which tend to be less sensitive to economic cycles.
|Fund Name
|AUM ( ₹ Cr)
|3-Yr Returns (CAGR)
|Portfolio Allocation
|Market-Cap Allocation
|Top 3 Holdings
|ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund
|₹15,798
|18.77%
|Equity: 97.88%
Debt: 0.66%
Cash: 1.46%
|Large: 80.42%
Mid: 11%
Small: 8.58%
|HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro
|Kotak Business Cycle Fund
|₹3,135
|17.23%
|Equity: 96.87%
Cash: 3.13%
|Large: 45.52%
Mid: 23.67%
Small: 30.81%
|ICICI Bank, Aditya Infotech, Axis Bank
|Tata Business Cycle Fund
|₹2,675
|16.32%
|Equity: 97.02%
Cash: 2.98%
|Large: 47.72%
Mid: 25.78%
Small: 26.50%
|Reliance Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Jindal Steel
|HDFC Business Cycle Fund
|₹2,577
|12.73%
|Equity: 92.55%
Debt: 1.10%
Cash: 5.21%
Real Estate: 1.14%
|Large: 47.59%
Mid: 24.43%
Small: 27.98%
|Bharti Airtel, Eternal, ICICI Bank
|Axis Business Cycles Fund
|₹2,058
|15.20%
|Equity: 96.69%
Debt: 3.29%
Cash: 0.01%
|Large: 52.40%
Mid: 24.12%
Small: 23.49%
|Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank
*AUM and Portfolio as on 31 May, 2026, CAGR return as on 6 July, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research
Among the five funds, ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund is the biggest by assets under management (AUM) at ₹15,798 crore and has delivered the highest three-year return of 18.77%.
The portfolio is almost entirely invested in equities (97.88%), with a small allocation to debt and cash.
It also has the highest large-cap exposure of 80.42% among the peers, making it relatively more tilted towards established companies.
Its top holdings include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Larsen & Toubro, reflecting a preference for large-cap financial and infrastructure companies.
Kotak Business Cycle Fund has an AUM of ₹3,135 crore and generated a 17.23% CAGR over the past three years.
The scheme maintains an equity-focused portfolio while holding 3.13% in cash, with no debt allocation.
Compared with ICICI Prudential's fund, it has a more balanced market-cap allocation, with 45.52% in large caps, 23.67% in mid caps, and a relatively higher 30.81% in small caps.
Its top 3 holdings are ICICI Bank, Aditya Infotech, and Axis Bank.
With an AUM of ₹2,675 crore, Tata Business Cycle Fund has delivered 16.32% returns in the last three years.
The portfolio consists of 97.02% equity and 2.98% cash, with no debt allocation. Its market-cap distribution is similar to Kotak's, with 47.72% in large caps, 25.78% in mid caps, and 26.50% in small caps.
The fund's largest holdings include Reliance Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, and Jindal Steel.
Among the five funds, HDFC Business Cycle Fund has delivered the lowest three-year CAGR of 12.73%, while managing assets of ₹2,577 crore.
Among the five funds, it has the lowest equity exposure at 92.55% and is the only one with a 1.14% allocation to real estate. This fund also has the highest cash allocation of 5.21%.
Its market-cap exposure is balanced with 47.59% in large caps, 24.43% in mid caps, and 27.98% in small caps. The fund's top holdings are Bharti Airtel, Eternal, and ICICI Bank.
Axis Business Cycles Fund manages ₹2,058 crore in assets and gave 15.20% returns over the last three years. The fund has allocated 96.69% to equities, 3.29% to debt, and a negligible 0.01% to cash.
Its market-cap allocation is relatively balanced, comprising 52.40% large caps, 24.12% mid caps, and 23.49% small caps.
The top holdings include Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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