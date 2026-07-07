Top 5 business cycle mutual funds compared: AUM, returns and portfolio strategy

Business cycle funds are a category of thematic mutual funds that aim to capture investment opportunities across different stages of the economic cycle.

Instead of maintaining a fixed sector allocation, these funds actively shift their exposure across sectors, industries and market-cap segments based on the fund manager's assessment of changing economic conditions.

Let's understand how these funds work and the top 5 business cycle funds by Assets Under Management (AUM).

How do business cycle funds work? The investment approach is based on the premise that sectors tend to perform differently across different phases of the economy. A typical business cycle moves through four stages: growth, recession, slump and recovery.

As economic conditions change, fund managers rebalance their portfolios by increasing exposure to sectors expected to benefit from the prevailing phase and reducing exposure to those that may underperform.

For example, during a recovery and expansion phase, sectors such as financials, consumer discretionary, and metals may rise. On the other hand, during a recession and slump phase, fund managers may increase exposure to relatively defensive sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, or consumer staples, which tend to be less sensitive to economic cycles.

What are the top 5 business cycle funds by AUM?

Fund Name AUM ( ₹ Cr) 3-Yr Returns (CAGR) Portfolio Allocation Market-Cap Allocation Top 3 Holdings ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund ₹ 15,798 18.77% Equity: 97.88%

Debt: 0.66%

Cash: 1.46% Large: 80.42%

Mid: 11%

Small: 8.58% HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro Kotak Business Cycle Fund ₹ 3,135 17.23% Equity: 96.87%

Cash: 3.13% Large: 45.52%

Mid: 23.67%

Small: 30.81% ICICI Bank, Aditya Infotech, Axis Bank Tata Business Cycle Fund ₹ 2,675 16.32% Equity: 97.02%

Cash: 2.98% Large: 47.72%

Mid: 25.78%

Small: 26.50% Reliance Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Jindal Steel HDFC Business Cycle Fund ₹ 2,577 12.73% Equity: 92.55%

Debt: 1.10%

Cash: 5.21%

Real Estate: 1.14% Large: 47.59%

Mid: 24.43%

Small: 27.98% Bharti Airtel, Eternal, ICICI Bank Axis Business Cycles Fund ₹ 2,058 15.20% Equity: 96.69%

Debt: 3.29%

Cash: 0.01% Large: 52.40%

Mid: 24.12%

Small: 23.49% Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank *AUM and Portfolio as on 31 May, 2026, CAGR return as on 6 July, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund Among the five funds, ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund is the biggest by assets under management (AUM) at ₹15,798 crore and has delivered the highest three-year return of 18.77%.

The portfolio is almost entirely invested in equities (97.88%), with a small allocation to debt and cash.

It also has the highest large-cap exposure of 80.42% among the peers, making it relatively more tilted towards established companies.

Its top holdings include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Larsen & Toubro, reflecting a preference for large-cap financial and infrastructure companies.

Kotak Business Cycle Fund Kotak Business Cycle Fund has an AUM of ₹3,135 crore and generated a 17.23% CAGR over the past three years.

The scheme maintains an equity-focused portfolio while holding 3.13% in cash, with no debt allocation.

Compared with ICICI Prudential's fund, it has a more balanced market-cap allocation, with 45.52% in large caps, 23.67% in mid caps, and a relatively higher 30.81% in small caps.

Its top 3 holdings are ICICI Bank, Aditya Infotech, and Axis Bank.

Tata Business Cycle Fund With an AUM of ₹2,675 crore, Tata Business Cycle Fund has delivered 16.32% returns in the last three years.

The portfolio consists of 97.02% equity and 2.98% cash, with no debt allocation. Its market-cap distribution is similar to Kotak's, with 47.72% in large caps, 25.78% in mid caps, and 26.50% in small caps.

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Among the five funds, HDFC Business Cycle Fund has delivered the lowest three-year CAGR of 12.73%, while managing assets of ₹2,577 crore.

Among the five funds, it has the lowest equity exposure at 92.55% and is the only one with a 1.14% allocation to real estate. This fund also has the highest cash allocation of 5.21%.

Its market-cap exposure is balanced with 47.59% in large caps, 24.43% in mid caps, and 27.98% in small caps. The fund's top holdings are Bharti Airtel, Eternal, and ICICI Bank.

Axis Business Cycles Fund Axis Business Cycles Fund manages ₹2,058 crore in assets and gave 15.20% returns over the last three years. The fund has allocated 96.69% to equities, 3.29% to debt, and a negligible 0.01% to cash.

Its market-cap allocation is relatively balanced, comprising 52.40% large caps, 24.12% mid caps, and 23.49% small caps.

The top holdings include Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.