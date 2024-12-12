Credit cards: Are you all set for vacations as the year comes to a close? If you prefer to make most financial transactions through a credit card, then cards with a low forex markup fee would be beneficial.

Credit cards offer an array of services. However, while choosing a credit card for your international travel plans, ensure its benefits can be availed globally.

LiveMint brings you a list of credit cards with low forex charges, hotel memberships, and other benefits to help maximise savings during your international travels.

HDFC Infinia Credit Card Metal Edition The HDFC Infinia Credit Card Metal Edition provides unlimited airport lounge access for over 1,000 airports within, and outside India, for Priority Pass holders.

It has a low markup fee of 2 per cent on all foreign transactions.

The card also offers a 1+1 complimentary buffet at specific ITC hotels across India, and allows you two book a three night stay, at these hotels, at the cost of one night's stay.

Joining fee: ₹12,500

SBI Elite Credit Card The SBI Elite Credit Card Foreign offers a currency mark-up charge of 1.99 per cent on international usage.

It comes with a welcome gift of an e-voucher worth ₹5,000, which you can use at several outlets including Hush Puppies and Pantaloons.

The card also offers 5X reward points for dining, departmental stores and grocery spends.

Joining fee: ₹4,999

HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card This credit card has a foreign currency markup charge of 2 per cent on all foreign transactions.

It also offers 5X reward points on Nykaa, Myntra, Marks & Spencer and Reliance Digital.

HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card holders can avail up to six complimentary lounge access per calendar year, outside India, using a Priority Pass.

Joining fee: ₹2,500

IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card The IDFC First Wealth Credit Card comes with a forex markup fee of 1.5 per cent on foreign transactions. It is a lifetime free credit card.

It offers eight complimentary access to international airport lounges in a year.

The card also offers up to 10x rewards on every spend.

Joining fee: 0

YES Marquee Credit Card The YES Marquee credit card has a low forex mark-up fee of 1 per cent on foreign transactions.

It offers unlimited international lounge visits for primary and add-on users.

Joining fee: ₹9,999

While credit cards offer numerous benefits and rewards, it's important to remember the risks. These include overspending, extremely high interest rates, and the potential to fall into debt. Before choosing a credit card, it's essential to weigh the advantages against the disadvantages.