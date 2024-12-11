Fly often, rejoice! With the right credit card, you can enter the opulence and comfort of airport lounges and escape the bustle of congested airports. These cards make traveling easier and more enjoyable by offering free access to lounges both in the country and abroad. Here are some of the top choices that are offered in India.

Top 5 credit cards with free access to airport lounges

Top credit cards Annual fees Axis Atlas Credit Card Rs. 5000 Axis Horizon Credit Card Rs. 3000 IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card Rs. 10,000 SBI Card Miles Elite Rs. 4999 Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card Nil

Source: Paisa Bazaar, rates as of 8th December, 2024

Benefits of credit cards with free access to airport lounges 1. Axis Atlas Credit Card The lounge access advantage differs for each tier as follows:

Silver tier: Eight domestic and four international travel visits annually.

Eight domestic and four international travel visits annually. Gold class: 12 visits a year locally, 6 from overseas.

12 visits a year locally, 6 from overseas. Platinum level: Annual aggregate of 12 international and 18 local visits.

Also Read | Top 4 premium credit cards for high net worth individuals

2. Axis Horizon Credit Card Up to 8 free visits to international lounges per year, two visits every three months.

32 trips per year (8 visits each quarter) for Visa Signature cardholders.

Mastercard World cardholders have six visits every quarter, or 24 visits annually. 3. IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card It offers two international lounge visits every quarter along with a free priority pass membership.

Every quarter, two free domestic lounge visits are available. 4. SBI Card Miles Elite In a year, there are eight free domestic lounge trips (2 visits per quarter).

For every ₹ 1 lakh spent, up to 15 more domestic lounge trips are available in a year.

1 lakh spent, up to 15 more domestic lounge trips are available in a year. Free foreign lounge trips for six times in a year, with two visits per quarter, are available with a free priority pass membership. 5. Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card You get unlimited access to domestic lounges if you use ₹ 5,000 or more per month.

Also Read | 5 best fuel credit cards to save big on every drive

What to look for in a lounge access credit card? Choose the best credit card for lounge access considering the following:

Kind of lounge access: While few cards are limited to domestic lounges only, some give you access to lounges of both local and foreign counties. Visit limits: Despite many premium cards giving limitless lounge access, most of these come with limits on visit. Spending requirements: Some cards have a spending requirement in which a certain amount of money must be spent within a specific time frame to earn the right to lounge privileges. Free memberships: Some cards offer free memberships like priority pass for added convenience. Tips to maximise credit card lounge access benefits? Select approved lounges : Check the list of lounges available to access your card, at all times. You can contact the card issuer or check this using your net banking account.

Check the list of lounges available to access your card, at all times. You can contact the card issuer or check this using your net banking account. Know the lounge rules: Some lounges insist on special memberships, whilst others let in based on airline status. Knowing these rules will help you create a stress-free experience.

Some lounges insist on special memberships, whilst others let in based on airline status. Knowing these rules will help you create a stress-free experience. Monitor visit limits: Try to monitor the number of visits made without surprise fees that might accumulate along with each visit.

In conclusion, with their numerous benefits and rewards, it may, however, be wise not to forget that credit cards that provide access to lounge areas at airports come laden with risks. Among other dangers associated with credit cards is overspending, very steeply higher interest rates, and trapping in debt. Before choosing a credit card, always make sure to balance the advantages with disadvantages and have a sound financial strategy in place to properly control your spending.