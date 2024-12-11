Fly often, rejoice! With the right credit card, you can enter the opulence and comfort of airport lounges and escape the bustle of congested airports. These cards make traveling easier and more enjoyable by offering free access to lounges both in the country and abroad. Here are some of the top choices that are offered in India.
Top credit cards
Annual fees
Axis Atlas Credit Card
Rs. 5000
Axis Horizon Credit Card
Rs. 3000
IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card
Rs. 10,000
SBI Card Miles Elite
Rs. 4999
Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card
Nil
Source: Paisa Bazaar, rates as of 8th December, 2024
The lounge access advantage differs for each tier as follows:
Choose the best credit card for lounge access considering the following:
In conclusion, with their numerous benefits and rewards, it may, however, be wise not to forget that credit cards that provide access to lounge areas at airports come laden with risks. Among other dangers associated with credit cards is overspending, very steeply higher interest rates, and trapping in debt. Before choosing a credit card, always make sure to balance the advantages with disadvantages and have a sound financial strategy in place to properly control your spending.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
