Top 5 equity mutual funds by 20-year SIP returns October 2026: How 10% annual step-up could nearly double your wealth?

If you invest through a systematic investment plan (SIP) to achieve long-term financial goals over 20 years, you also need to consider increasing your contributions as your income rises and accounting for inflation to stay on track with your goals.
A step-up SIP is a mutual fund investment feature that automatically increases your regular SIP contribution by a fixed amount or percentage at scheduled intervals, usually every year.
Here are the 5 equity funds with the highest 20-year SIP returns and how your final wealth in October 2026 could have varied if you had started a SIP two decades ago and increased your contribution by 10% every year.
|Equity funds
|20-year SIP returns
|Normal SIP wealth after 20 years
|10% annual step-up SIP wealth after 20 years
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|13.54%
|₹11,09,210
|₹21,61,414
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES
|12.38%
|₹9,63,140
|₹19,31,933
|Quantum Value Fund
|12.15%
|₹9,36,689
|₹18,89,939
|Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES
|10.86%
|₹8,02,057
|₹16,73,728
|ICICI Prudential BSE Sensex ETF
|10.62%
|₹7,79,391
|₹16,36,876
Source: Value Research, Direct plans, XIRR Returns as on 9 October 2026, A ₹1,000 monthly SIP over 20 years involves a total investment of ₹2,40,000, while a SIP stepped up by 10% annually involves a total investment of ₹6,87,300.
Suppose you had started a ₹1,000 monthly SIP in Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES 20 years ago. It is the top-performing scheme in the equity fund category over this period. Your total investment through a SIP would have been ₹2,40,000, and your accumulated wealth would have reached ₹11,09,210 by October 2026.
The fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF), which passively tracks the Nifty Next 50 index. It provides exposure to the 50 companies ranked immediately after the Nifty 50 constituents in the broader Nifty 100 universe.
However, if you had increased your monthly SIP contribution by 10% every year, your total investment would have risen to ₹6,87,300, while your accumulated wealth would have reached ₹21,61,414.
That is nearly twice the wealth generated by the SIP, although it would have required an additional investment of ₹4,47,300.
The other 4 equity funds ranked by 20-year SIP returns are:
The comparison shows how increasing contributions alongside rising income can influence long-term wealth creation. However, the actual outcome depends on market performance, investment costs, and the timing of investments.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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