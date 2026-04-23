Top 5 fixed income options for senior citizens: Check interest rates, payout, key highlights

When you are retired or set to retire in a few years, the first concern for many is maintaining stable savings and a reliable income. Senior citizens, in particular, looking for steady payouts and guaranteed returns can consider fixed income schemes that provide some financial security.

The investment provides a good and steady pad up to your pension stream with regular payouts and is an attractive option at a time when active earnings from employment have tapered.

Why should you consider fixed-income investments? You may have invested in riskier options, such as equities, during your employment, but near or post-retirement is the time to shift focus from growth to stability. It is for this consistency and dependability that fixed-income investments are factored into the equation.

Think of fixed-income funds as the financial equivalent of a steady heartbeat. They don’t race ahead, but they keep everything running smoothly, even when markets get rocky.

Top 5 fixed income options for senior citizens A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) can provide you with a regular income by allowing you to withdraw a set amount each month from your existing mutual fund investment. In fact, it allows you to withdraw at regular intervals, while still keeping the corpus invested.

It is a popular method of monthly or quarterly “encashment” for retired individuals or for supplemental cash flow, as per a Clear Tax report.

It provides a stable and steady stream of income from your investments, while allowing you to manage your expenses without impacting the entire corpus.

It allows flexibility in how much you withdraw and how much you choose to keep invested, facilitating financial discipline even during the withdrawal phase.

It is tax-efficient compared to interest income from traditional options as it removes the pressure of lumpsum credit into your account.

It can be paused, modified, or stopped at any time, depending on your requirements. A Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) account is another attractive option. The government-backed retirement plan allows citizens 60 and older to invest between ₹1,000 and ₹30 lakh for a period of five years, at an annual interest rate of 8.2%.

The investment under the scheme also qualifies for tax deduction up to ₹ 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act.

1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act. The accounts can be opened at your nearest post office.

The maturity period for the SCSS scheme is five years.

It can be extended for another 3 years. Once the investment is done the interest rate remains the same throughout the tenure. Five-year bank fixed deposits are also a great financial tool for saving toward specific goals and can be automated so that deductions from your bank account ensure that a neat, fixed amount is set aside each month.

At the end of tenure, ranging from 7 days to up to 10 years, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or renewed as another FD, if the rates are appealing to you.

For senior citizens (60 years and older) in particular, almost all banks offer slightly higher interest rates across tenors when compared to regular investors.

Retirees and pensioners can also opt for tax-saver FDs to save on taxes. Here, investing in a five-year FD with principal up to ₹ 1.5 lakh and interest up to ₹ 50,000 can be claimed as a deduction under section 80TTB.



Bank FD Interest rate Term State Bank of India 7.05% 5-years HDFC Bank 6.65% 5-years Punjab National Bank 6.60% (6.90% for super seniors) 5-years ICICI Bank 7.10% 5-years Canara Bank 6.75% 5-years Yes Bank 7.50% 5-years Axis Bank 7.20% 5-years Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.75% 5-years Bank of Baroda 6.90% (7% for super seniors) 5-years Source: Bank websites as of 22 April 2026

The Post Office Time Deposits is a scheme that offers investors fixed, sovereign-backed returns for tenures of 1, 2, 3, or 5 years, with interest rates ranging from 6.9% to 7.5%. They provide safe, predictable and risk-free investments with quarterly compounding and better returns than most bank FDs.

Other Post Office Schemes such as Savings Account, Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), and National Savings Certificate (NSC), offer safe, government-backed returns of 6.7%–7.4% with capital protection, predictable interest, and tax benefits, making them ideal for conservative, long-term investors. One should carefully understand the terms and conditions of these schemes before proceeding with them.

Note that investing in fixed income is not a one-time activity. The investor should meet their financial advisor at least once every six months to a year to review portfolio performance and make changes as needed.