Top 5 fixed income options for senior citizens: Check interest rates, payout, key highlights

Investment in fixed income schemes provides a good and steady pad up to your pension stream with regular payouts and is an attractive option at a time when active earnings from employment have tapered.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Apr 2026, 06:32 PM IST
Investment in fixed income schemes provides a good and steady pad up to your pension stream with regular payouts and is an attractive option at a time when active earnings from employment have tapered.
Investment in fixed income schemes provides a good and steady pad up to your pension stream with regular payouts and is an attractive option at a time when active earnings from employment have tapered.(iStock / Representative Image)

When you are retired or set to retire in a few years, the first concern for many is maintaining stable savings and a reliable income. Senior citizens, in particular, looking for steady payouts and guaranteed returns can consider fixed income schemes that provide some financial security.

The investment provides a good and steady pad up to your pension stream with regular payouts and is an attractive option at a time when active earnings from employment have tapered.

Why should you consider fixed-income investments?

You may have invested in riskier options, such as equities, during your employment, but near or post-retirement is the time to shift focus from growth to stability. It is for this consistency and dependability that fixed-income investments are factored into the equation.

Also Read | SCSS vs FDs: Which gives better interest rates over five-year investment period?

Think of fixed-income funds as the financial equivalent of a steady heartbeat. They don’t race ahead, but they keep everything running smoothly, even when markets get rocky.

Top 5 fixed income options for senior citizens

A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) can provide you with a regular income by allowing you to withdraw a set amount each month from your existing mutual fund investment. In fact, it allows you to withdraw at regular intervals, while still keeping the corpus invested.

  • It is a popular method of monthly or quarterly “encashment” for retired individuals or for supplemental cash flow, as per a Clear Tax report.
  • It provides a stable and steady stream of income from your investments, while allowing you to manage your expenses without impacting the entire corpus.
  • It allows flexibility in how much you withdraw and how much you choose to keep invested, facilitating financial discipline even during the withdrawal phase.

Also Read | SCSS: Here's a look at eligibility, interest rate, tax benefit, investment limit
  • It is tax-efficient compared to interest income from traditional options as it removes the pressure of lumpsum credit into your account.
  • It can be paused, modified, or stopped at any time, depending on your requirements.

A Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) account is another attractive option. The government-backed retirement plan allows citizens 60 and older to invest between 1,000 and 30 lakh for a period of five years, at an annual interest rate of 8.2%.

  • The investment under the scheme also qualifies for tax deduction up to 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act.
  • The accounts can be opened at your nearest post office.
  • The maturity period for the SCSS scheme is five years.

Also Read | Income-tax returns: How to declare gifts and share transfers in ITR?
  • It can be extended for another 3 years. Once the investment is done the interest rate remains the same throughout the tenure.

Five-year bank fixed deposits are also a great financial tool for saving toward specific goals and can be automated so that deductions from your bank account ensure that a neat, fixed amount is set aside each month.

  • At the end of tenure, ranging from 7 days to up to 10 years, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or renewed as another FD, if the rates are appealing to you.

Also Read | ‘Wealth shrinking’, CA warns Indians must shift investment mindset to growth
  • For senior citizens (60 years and older) in particular, almost all banks offer slightly higher interest rates across tenors when compared to regular investors.
  • Retirees and pensioners can also opt for tax-saver FDs to save on taxes. Here, investing in a five-year FD with principal up to 1.5 lakh and interest up to 50,000 can be claimed as a deduction under section 80TTB.


Bank		FD Interest rateTerm
State Bank of India7.05%5-years
HDFC Bank6.65%5-years
Punjab National Bank6.60% (6.90% for super seniors)5-years
ICICI Bank7.10%5-years
Canara Bank6.75%5-years
Yes Bank7.50%5-years
Axis Bank7.20%5-years
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.75%5-years
Bank of Baroda6.90% (7% for super seniors)5-years
Source: Bank websites as of 22 April 2026 

The Post Office Time Deposits is a scheme that offers investors fixed, sovereign-backed returns for tenures of 1, 2, 3, or 5 years, with interest rates ranging from 6.9% to 7.5%. They provide safe, predictable and risk-free investments with quarterly compounding and better returns than most bank FDs.

Other Post Office Schemes such as Savings Account, Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), and National Savings Certificate (NSC), offer safe, government-backed returns of 6.7%–7.4% with capital protection, predictable interest, and tax benefits, making them ideal for conservative, long-term investors. One should carefully understand the terms and conditions of these schemes before proceeding with them.

Also Read | FD for senior citizens: Comparing highest rates by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & more

Note that investing in fixed income is not a one-time activity. The investor should meet their financial advisor at least once every six months to a year to review portfolio performance and make changes as needed.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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