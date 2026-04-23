Top 5 fixed income options for senior citizens: Check interest rates, payout, key highlights

When you are retired or set to retire in a few years, the first concern for many is maintaining stable savings and a reliable income. Senior citizens, in particular, looking for steady payouts and guaranteed returns can consider fixed income schemes that provide some financial security.
The investment provides a good and steady pad up to your pension stream with regular payouts and is an attractive option at a time when active earnings from employment have tapered.
You may have invested in riskier options, such as equities, during your employment, but near or post-retirement is the time to shift focus from growth to stability. It is for this consistency and dependability that fixed-income investments are factored into the equation.
Think of fixed-income funds as the financial equivalent of a steady heartbeat. They don’t race ahead, but they keep everything running smoothly, even when markets get rocky.
A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) can provide you with a regular income by allowing you to withdraw a set amount each month from your existing mutual fund investment. In fact, it allows you to withdraw at regular intervals, while still keeping the corpus invested.
A Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) account is another attractive option. The government-backed retirement plan allows citizens 60 and older to invest between ₹1,000 and ₹30 lakh for a period of five years, at an annual interest rate of 8.2%.
Five-year bank fixed deposits are also a great financial tool for saving toward specific goals and can be automated so that deductions from your bank account ensure that a neat, fixed amount is set aside each month.
Bank
|FD Interest rate
|Term
|State Bank of India
|7.05%
|5-years
|HDFC Bank
|6.65%
|5-years
|Punjab National Bank
|6.60% (6.90% for super seniors)
|5-years
|ICICI Bank
|7.10%
|5-years
|Canara Bank
|6.75%
|5-years
|Yes Bank
|7.50%
|5-years
|Axis Bank
|7.20%
|5-years
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.75%
|5-years
|Bank of Baroda
|6.90% (7% for super seniors)
|5-years
|Source: Bank websites as of 22 April 2026
The Post Office Time Deposits is a scheme that offers investors fixed, sovereign-backed returns for tenures of 1, 2, 3, or 5 years, with interest rates ranging from 6.9% to 7.5%. They provide safe, predictable and risk-free investments with quarterly compounding and better returns than most bank FDs.
Other Post Office Schemes such as Savings Account, Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), and National Savings Certificate (NSC), offer safe, government-backed returns of 6.7%–7.4% with capital protection, predictable interest, and tax benefits, making them ideal for conservative, long-term investors. One should carefully understand the terms and conditions of these schemes before proceeding with them.
Note that investing in fixed income is not a one-time activity. The investor should meet their financial advisor at least once every six months to a year to review portfolio performance and make changes as needed.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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