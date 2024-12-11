Medical expenses are mostly unplanned, and it is difficult to estimate the total cost of treatment. You might never know when you need extra money to fund medical needs. In such a scenario, a medical credit card helps to address your needs and provides additional benefits for such expenses. These cards help you to make payments instantly without the need to arrange cash or get approvals from issuers.
Check out some credit cards in India designed for health and wellness expenses.
This credit card was launched in collaboration with Apollo and the State Bank of India to address health expenses specifically for Apollo services. The card levies ₹499 as annual fees.
The features of the card include,
The Axis Bank Aura Credit Card is designed specifically to cover medical and healthcare expenses. It charges an annual fee of ₹749 and joining fees of ₹749. The features of Axis Bank Aura Credit Card include:
Yes Bank Wellness Credit Card aims to address healthcare expenses by offering benefits on services such as medical check-ups, fitness sessions, etc. This card levies annual and joining fees of ₹749 each.
Yes Bank Wellness Plus Credit Card is another wellness card introduced by Yes Bank to address the medical needs of cardholders. This card levies an annual fee of ₹1,499. The features of the card include:
This credit card by the State Bank of India is designed to address medical expenses and other benefits in categories such as entertainment, travel, etc. The annual fee and joining fee for this card is ₹1,499 each. The features of the card include:
However, before getting any credit card related to health expenses, make sure to check with your lenders regarding exact fees and features to have a better understanding and make the right choice.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
