Credit cards: Medical expenses can be unpredictable, making medical credit cards a valuable option for managing costs. Various credit cards in India, such as those from Apollo, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and SBI, offer specific benefits for healthcare needs, each with different fees.

Medical expenses are mostly unplanned, and it is difficult to estimate the total cost of treatment. You might never know when you need extra money to fund medical needs. In such a scenario, a medical credit card helps to address your needs and provides additional benefits for such expenses. These cards help you to make payments instantly without the need to arrange cash or get approvals from issuers.

Check out some credit cards in India designed for health and wellness expenses.

Apollo SBI Credit Card This credit card was launched in collaboration with Apollo and the State Bank of India to address health expenses specifically for Apollo services. The card levies ₹499 as annual fees.

The features of the card include,

Get around 10% instant discount on selected services by Apollo

On every expense of ₹ 100 on Apollo services, get 3X reward points.

It will provide complimentary Apollo Gold Tier and Apollo Silver Tier membership.

It is an international card and is accepted by 24 million outlets across the world.

On spending more than ₹ 90,000 annually, you will get a fee waiver.

Axis Bank Aura Credit Card The Axis Bank Aura Credit Card is designed specifically to cover medical and healthcare expenses. It charges an annual fee of ₹749 and joining fees of ₹749. The features of Axis Bank Aura Credit Card include:

This card gives access to 16 complimentary recorded fitness sessions.

Avail a discount of up to ₹ 500 on annual health checkups.

Get four complimentary video consultations on Practo.

Get free video fitness sessions on Poshvine.

Avail a gift voucher of up to ₹ 750 from Decathlon.

Get at least a 30% discount on diet consultations from nutritionists and on expenses made on nutritional food items.

Yes Bank Wellness Credit Card Yes Bank Wellness Credit Card aims to address healthcare expenses by offering benefits on services such as medical check-ups, fitness sessions, etc. This card levies annual and joining fees of ₹749 each.

This card gives complimentary annual health check-ups for up to 25 parameters.

It provides complimentary annual eye and dental check-ups.

Consultations with nutritionists, general practitioners and specialists.

Get six complimentary fitness sessions every month for sessions such as gym, Zumba, yoga etc.

On spending every ₹ 200 at Pharmaceutical stores, get 20 reward points.

A credit shield is provided in case the primary cardholder dies.

Yes Bank Wellness Plus Credit Card Yes Bank Wellness Plus Credit Card is another wellness card introduced by Yes Bank to address the medical needs of cardholders. This card levies an annual fee of ₹1,499. The features of the card include:

This card provides complimentary annual health check-ups for up to 31 parameters.

Get complimentary annual eye and dental check-ups.

Consultations with nutritionists, general practitioners and specialists.

Get 12 complimentary fitness sessions every month on activities such as gymming, Zumba, Yoga etc.

On spending ₹ 200 in pharmaceutical stores, get 30 reward points.

Get life insurance coverage of ₹ 1 crore on death due to flight accidents.

1 crore on death due to flight accidents. In case of emergency hospitalisation while travelling abroad, get medical insurance coverage of ₹ 25 lakh.

25 lakh. Get a credit shield after the death of the primary cardholder.

SBI Card PULSE Credit Card This credit card by the State Bank of India is designed to address medical expenses and other benefits in categories such as entertainment, travel, etc. The annual fee and joining fee for this card is ₹1,499 each. The features of the card include:

This card provides a one-year NetMeds membership and FITPASS PRO membership.

On spending ₹ 100 on pharmacy, dining and entertainment, earn 10 reward points.

This card provides insurance coverage for air accidents, fraud and other related expenses. However, before getting any credit card related to health expenses, make sure to check with your lenders regarding exact fees and features to have a better understanding and make the right choice.

