Top 5 hybrid mutual funds: Quant Multi Asset tops the 10-year return chart at 18%; check which schemes lagged

Hybrid mutual funds span categories with different equity, debt and asset-allocation strategies. Over 10 years, returns have varied sharply across these categories. Here’s a look at the funds that delivered the highest returns and those that were at the lower end of the list.

Sheetal Goel
Published29 Sep 2026, 11:56 PM IST
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Top 5 hybrid mutual funds: Quant Multi Asset tops the 10-year return chart at 18%; check which schemes lagged. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Top 5 hybrid mutual funds: Quant Multi Asset tops the 10-year return chart at 18%; check which schemes lagged. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Hybrid mutual funds invest across equity, debt, and, depending on the scheme, other asset classes. The allocation varies by category, making these funds suitable for investors looking for different levels of equity exposure and diversification within a single mutual fund.

Under the SEBI framework, hybrid mutual funds are divided into seven categories:

  • Conservative Hybrid: 10–25% equity; 75–90% debt
  • Balanced Hybrid: 40–60% equity and 40–60% debt
  • Aggressive Hybrid: 65–80% equity; 20–35% debt
  • Balanced Advantage/Dynamic Asset Allocation: 0–100% equity and debt, managed dynamically
  • Multi Asset Allocation: At least 3 asset classes, with a minimum of 10% in each
  • Arbitrage: At least 65% in equity following an arbitrage strategy
  • Equity Savings: Minimum 65% equity/equity-related instruments and 10% debt, with derivatives for hedging as specified in the scheme documents.

Here are the top 5 hybrid funds that delivered the highest 10-year returns, along with those that lagged in this period.

Which hybrid funds delivered the highest 10-year returns?

Hybrid Funds10-year return
Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund18.39%
Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund16.03%
Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund15.81%
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund15.04%
ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund14.80%

*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, CAGR as on 28 September 2026

Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund topped the list with a 10-year return of 18.39%. Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund followed at 16.03%, while Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund delivered 15.81%.

ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund and ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund also featured among the top performers, with returns of 15.04% and 14.80%, respectively.

For investors, the numbers also highlight that hybrid funds with higher equity exposure or greater flexibility in asset allocation can have significantly different long-term return outcomes.

Also Read | Mutual fund-PRIM: Invest in SIFs directly or choose the portfolio manager route?

Which hybrid funds lagged over 10 years?

Hybrid Funds10-year return
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund5.00%
Sundaram Arbitrage Fund5.10%
JM Arbitrage Fund5.64%
Nippon India Conservative Hybrid Fund5.96%
PGIM India Arbitrage Fund6.09%

*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, CAGR as on 28 September 2026

The lower end of the list was dominated by equity savings and arbitrage funds, which generally follow strategies designed to manage equity-market exposure and volatility differently from aggressive hybrid funds.

Nippon India Equity Savings Fund delivered the lowest returns of 5% over 10 years, followed by Sundaram Arbitrage Fund at 5.10% and JM Arbitrage Fund at 5.64%.

Nippon India Conservative Hybrid Fund and PGIM India Arbitrage Fund returned 5.96% and 6.09%, respectively.

Also Read | ₹1,000 SIP for 10 years: Which equity mutual fund topped returns chart?

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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