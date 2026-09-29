Top 5 hybrid mutual funds: Quant Multi Asset tops the 10-year return chart at 18%; check which schemes lagged

Hybrid mutual funds invest across equity, debt, and, depending on the scheme, other asset classes. The allocation varies by category, making these funds suitable for investors looking for different levels of equity exposure and diversification within a single mutual fund.
Under the SEBI framework, hybrid mutual funds are divided into seven categories:
Here are the top 5 hybrid funds that delivered the highest 10-year returns, along with those that lagged in this period.
|Hybrid Funds
|10-year return
|Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|18.39%
|Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|16.03%
|Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|15.81%
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|15.04%
|ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|14.80%
*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, CAGR as on 28 September 2026
Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund topped the list with a 10-year return of 18.39%. Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund followed at 16.03%, while Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund delivered 15.81%.
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund and ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund also featured among the top performers, with returns of 15.04% and 14.80%, respectively.
For investors, the numbers also highlight that hybrid funds with higher equity exposure or greater flexibility in asset allocation can have significantly different long-term return outcomes.
|Hybrid Funds
|10-year return
|Nippon India Equity Savings Fund
|5.00%
|Sundaram Arbitrage Fund
|5.10%
|JM Arbitrage Fund
|5.64%
|Nippon India Conservative Hybrid Fund
|5.96%
|PGIM India Arbitrage Fund
|6.09%
*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, CAGR as on 28 September 2026
The lower end of the list was dominated by equity savings and arbitrage funds, which generally follow strategies designed to manage equity-market exposure and volatility differently from aggressive hybrid funds.
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund delivered the lowest returns of 5% over 10 years, followed by Sundaram Arbitrage Fund at 5.10% and JM Arbitrage Fund at 5.64%.
Nippon India Conservative Hybrid Fund and PGIM India Arbitrage Fund returned 5.96% and 6.09%, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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